Single-game tickets for 2022 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park are on sale, excluding Opening Day on April 12.
New for 2022: All Monday-Saturday night home games are scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Additionally, Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. to accommodate MLB’s national media rights requirements.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling 513-381-REDS (7337) or visiting reds.com/Tickets.
