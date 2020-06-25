The DNR advises deliberately feeding black bears is illegal. More commonly, people attract and feed bears through carelessness or a lack of knowledge. "Bear movements are tied to food sources," said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). "Bears that roam around residential areas in search of food are less likely to stay if they do not find anything to eat. The key to avoiding human-bear conflicts is to remove or secure food attractants before a bear finds them."