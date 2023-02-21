John Frisby says his team needs to pay better attention to detail if it wants to make gains against South Charleston in postseason tournament play Tuesday.
Frisby's Riverside Warriors will open Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1 girls tournament play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at South Charleston High School against the Black Eagles (12-10).
Riverside lost 67-38 to South Charleston on Jan. 13 in the only meeting between the two squads so far this year. Down the stretch after that setback, the Warriors posted a 4-5 mark.
"We just didn't play well, and once that snowball starting rolling downhill ..." Frisby said of the initial South Charleston encounter. "(SC sophomore) Natalie Smith shot well from the outside.
"Turnovers and bad decisions on our part and just a good shooting night from Smith (was the difference)."
To prevent a reoccurrence of the first outcome, Frisby said, "Eliminating the turnovers has to be a priority. The little things, I think, will make a big difference. We have to protect the ball a lot better."
Riverside carries a 9-13 record into tonight's action on the heels of a 52-32 defeat of Capital in a Mountain State Athletic Conference placement game on Feb. 16.
"It's been a really good season overall," Frisby said of his first year at the helm. "Of course, every coach wants to win more games."
He said he and the coaching staff are happy with the progress exhibited. "We were able to do a lot of the things we wanted to," Frisby said. "Overall, you have to be happy with the progress we made.
"It's been a rewarding season for them and us."
The Warriors are led into action Tuesday by two seniors — Alanna McKenzie and Mallory Crowder. "Alanna has led quad-A in rebounding pretty much all year," Frisby said.
McKenzie averages 16 points and 12 rebounds a night, while Crowder contributes 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per outing.
No. 4 Capital (0-21) visits No. 1 George Washington (14-7) tonight in the other portion of the Section 1 bracket. The championship contest is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the highest remaining seed.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.