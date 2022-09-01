QUINCY — Riverside and Woodrow Wilson endured a 30-minute lightning delay Friday night, pushing the game start back until 8 p.m.
Once the contest got underway, Tylai Kimble provided some lightning of his own, racing 88 yards on the opening kick to ignite an early 28-0 Flying Eagles lead.
Kimble's score was also supplemented by a 16-yard touchdown run by Matthew Moore, an 11-yard TD burst by Nate Grayton and a second Kimble score, a 59-yard gallop that, combined with Connor Mollohan's PAT kick, staked the Flying Eagles to a 28-0 spread even before the first quarter was over.
However, the Warriors discovered some fireworks of their own and fashioned a strong second half, only to eventually fall short, 31-28. For Riverside in the second half, Michael Terrell got the scoring going on an electrifying 81-yard pass-and-catch scoring play from Jake Walker.
In the fourth quarter, Walker and Terrell teamed up again, this time for a 69-yard score. That scoring strike made the score 28-20 with 8:24 left in the game.
Woodrow Wilson's offense was largely dormant the second half, but the Flying Eagles did put together a drive in the fourth that resulted in a 40-yard Mollohan field goal, which gave the visitors a 31-20 advantage with 4:14 left.
The Warriors got one more score on a 23-yard hook-up between Walker and Braydin Ward in the far corner of the end zone. Bishop Hairston's conversion run following the score made it 31-28 with 2:48 to play, but the Flying Eagles held on down the stretch.
For Beckley on the night, Kimble rushed for 68 yards and a score in addition to his long kick return TD.
For the Warriors, Walker was 15-of-27 for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with Terrell catching four of those aerials for 225 yards and two scores. Hairston rushed 13 times for 64 yards.
Ward and Justin Rucker recovered fumbles for the Riverside defense. Rucker collected eight solo tackles, Adam Wilkinson had six tackles and two assists, Aiden Ellis had five tackles and one assist, Ward logged four solo stops and a pair of assists, and Alex Baria had five solo stops.
Woodrow Wilson (1-0) travels to play Greenbrier East on Friday, Sept. 2.
Riverside (0-1) plays at Parkersburg the same night.
Woodrow Wilson 31, Riverside 28
WW (1-0): 28 0 0 3 — 31
R (0-1): 0 0 14 14 — 28
First quarter
WW: Tylai Kimble 88 kick return (Connor Mollohan kick), 7-0, 11:46
WW: Matthew Moore 16 run (Mollohan kick), 14-0, 6:56
WW: Nate Grayton 11 run (Mollohan kick), 21-0, 5:16
WW: Kimble 59 run (Mollohan kick), 28-0, 1:53
Third quarter
R: Brock Jeffries 4 pass from Jake Walker (Jase Cook kick), 28-7, 2:51
R: Michael Terrell 81 pass from Walker (Cook kick), 28-14, 1:16
Fourth quarter
R: Terrell 69 pass from Walker (kick failed), 28-20, 8:24
W: Mollohan 40 FG, 31-20, 4:14
R: Braydin Ward 23 pass from Walker (Bishop Hairston run), 31-28, 2:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WW: Matthew Moore 15-86-1, Leon Smith 10-55, Tylai Kimble 5-68-1, Nate Grayton 9-19-1. R: Bishop Hairston 13-64, Andrew Baria 4-28, Michael Terrell 7-28, Reed Marsico 1-5, Jake Walker 9-(minus-6)
PASSING — WW: Jay Jones 6-12-0-15-0. R: Walker 15-27-0-341-4, Caden Ray 1-1-0-5-0
RECEIVING — WW: Moore 2-11, Kimble 1-3, Grayton 2-1. R: Terrell 4-225-2, Jeffries 3-17-1, Ward 1-23-1, Bryce Green 1-8, David Spaulding 3-11, Jaylin Symns 4-62.
TURNOVERS — WW: Tyree Fowlkes (FR), Jacob Reeves (FR), Kimble (FR). R: Ward (FR), Justin Rucker (FR).
Elsewhere:
Oak Hill 17
Nicholas County 7
Oak Hill picked up a big win last Friday to initiate 2022 on a positive note.
The Red Devils went on the road and handed Nicholas County a 17-7 defeat.
"Absolutely it's a big win, considering how we started with the numbers that we have, and the six seniors," said Oak Hill head coach David Moneypenny. "We played a lot of underclassmen.
"It's a big win. These kids, they needed that. You always need a win, but to win your first game and to beat a very good football team, that's big for us."
"Anybody would tell you, we played very well on defense," he continued. "Defensively, we actually pitched a shutout. The (Nicholas) points that were put on the board, the coaching staff here helped, and that's my fault. We had too many men on the field on defense. That cost us 15 yards, and that was on that drive that they scored on. I'm not so sure they would have scored if they hadn't gotten that extra 15 yards."
"The kicking game was big for us, obviously," Moneypenny added. "Ethan (Vargo-Thomas) kicked a field goal, and Ethan also had a nice punt that dropped in that corner down there inside the 10, and he also had a touchback.
"I think those two components in the game played big in the win."
Going forward, he said, "We've just got to do a better job up front. Our offensive line is a work in progress; they're young. They're doing probably as well as they can with the number of reps that they have at this point."
Oak Hill suffered some injuries on the line Friday. "We've got to stay healthy."
For Oak Hill, Trent Rider rushed eight times for 62 yards and crossed the goal line twice on six-pointers. Alex Baxter contributed 59 yards on six carries. Also logging rushing yardage were Vargo-Thomas (5-27), Omar Lewis (4-15), J.D. Mauritz (4-14) and Malachi Lewis (5-12).
Quarterback Alex Colaiseno was 1 of 3 for 12 yards, with Malachi Lewis hauling in the pass.
James Green powered the Red Devil defense. The 5-foot-8, 145-pound defensive tackle finished the game with 16 tackles, and 9.5 of those went for a loss of yardage as the Red Devils stymied the Grizzlies' offensive attack.
For his efforts, Green was named The Register-Herald Athlete of the Week.
Also for the OHHS defense, Mauritz recovered a fumble, and Omar Lewis picked off a NCHS pass.
"We played harder than they did, the kids played hard," said OHHS assistant coach Frank Spangler Jr. "When they got tired, they put a little extra effort into it."
Oak Hill visits Independence for a 7 p.m. contest this Friday.
"They're going to be a tough team to play," said Moneypenny. "The key is continuing to do what we're doing, just try to play well on defense (and) the kicking game. We've got to get better on the offensive line this week and heal up.
"I don't think you're really going to slow down Independence. You've got to throw some (curves) at them and get them out of some of the things that they do. They're big, they're strong, they're fast, they're experienced, their coaching staff is as good as anybody you're going to find."
While Oak Hill's defense had success against Nicholas County's Wing-T, Moneypenny said the Patriots will offer a different look this week.
"We had a couple small guys ... hitting the gaps, and they were getting a lot of penetration," he said. "It's a different scene with Independence; they're not a trapping team. They're going to come right at us, and those holes in the offensive line may not be there."
Van 36
Meadow Bridge 6
The Wildcats dropped their opener on the road Friday.
For Meadow Bridge, Kaiden Sims had 15 carries for 29 yards and the lone touchdown. Conner Mullins carried eight times for 56 yards.
"It was 14-6 at half and they were just bigger, more experienced and more physical than us and it got the best of us in the second half," said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard.
Looking ahead to Friday's home game against Richwood, Reichard says, "Richwood also looks big and has decent speed in their receivers. However, we believe we match up well with them and look for a very competitive ball game."
Clay County 44
Midland Trail 22
The Panthers doubled up the Patriots, 44-22, on Aug. 26 in Hico.
Midland Trail (0-1) will play at Tolsia at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
