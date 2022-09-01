Forrest Boggess, who has guided the Riverside High School cross-country program since 2012, says the Warriors are attempting to return to their stronger form of recent years.
Covid-19 has helped cause the Warriors' participation numbers — and some of their success rate — to dwindle of late, Boggess said this week after his boys team took part in the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational Saturday.
The Warriors placed eighth in the boys division Saturday, led by junior Skylar Hudnall's fourth-place showing in 18:16.0. Besides Hudnall's effort, Riverside competitors included: Matthew Miller (39th, 21:21.4), Ethan Chambers (57th, 22:53.5), Ethan Hodge (59th, 22:56.5), Zion Hamm (69th, 23:16.2) and Levi Petty (88th, 23:58.4).
Four of the current top seven — Hamm, Chambers, Hodge and Miller — are seniors, and Boggess said a big aim during a rebuilding season is to help the seniors finish off their careers strong.
"We just want to make a run at getting to states again," he said. "Since the pandemic, we've taken a turn.
"We were missing a bunch of athletes last year (due to quarantine or not returning to school)."
Another senior, Nick Selbe, may possibly return from injury this season.
Boggess admits recent seasons since the Warriors — led by runners such as all-stater Trevor Carson and Trenton Green — placed third in the Region 3 meet and ninth in the state meet in 2019, have been "frustrating" at times. "There are less and less kids willing to run, especially distance," he said.
The overall boys roster this fall currently stands at seven, which is the maximum number of entries allowed per team at most meets. Having just seven competitors is a "very fragile" situation, requiring the squad "to make the most out of our training and strategize well," Boggess said.
While all four seniors are a major part of the equation, Hudnall will be expected to guide the Riverside harriers this fall. Hudnall was in only his first season of cross-country competition last year as a sophomore, and during the spring track and field season he qualified for both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the state meet, setting a school record of 4:30.42 while placing eighth in the shorter race. He placed 36th in the Class AAA state cross-country meet in 2021.
"He has a lot of potential and drive," Boggess said of Hudnall.
Promising sophomore Ella Cook is the only girl competing for Riverside, but she is currently sidelined by tendinitis.
"I was pleased with some of the athletes, and some of the athletes were exactly pretty much where we thought they would be," Oak Hill High head coach George Smith said after his teams ran in the Beckley race. "We had several new kids that it was their first race, and I was very pleased with them. For it to be their first race coming up from middle school and adding that extra mile, or just being their first time out, either way we were looking at something they're definitely not used to."
Among the first-timers, Chrissa Mayfield was "great" in her first-ever cross-country race, and Lanier Fussell "did well" in her first race.
For the OHHS boys, Tony Brubaker, who has played soccer, was among the first-time runners. Several runners are still
Senior Austin Bias led the boys squad, placing 23rd with a clocking of 20:06. "Austin didn't run all summer," Smith said. "He's just getting started; he's going to be fine."
For the Oak Hill girls, Peyton Light led the way by finishing 42nd overall in 26:44.0. The leading girls runner, Bethany Rosiek, was out for the event.
"One thing I am pleased with is we've got 19 athletes," Smith said. "It's great to have a full girls team score, a full boys team score.
"And I think we're going to be competitive."
He said he and assistant coach Dan Stowers told the team to "put (Saturday's race) out of your mind." "It's not indicative of what this season is going to bring," Smith said. "End goal for our team is to qualify both teams to the state meet. I feel that's completely possible. It's just we've got to add the mileage. You could tell these kids were a little bit slower in mile 2."
Oak Hill will host its own invitational meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at ACE Adventure Resort. The ACE Invitational will also be held on Sept. 27 at the resort. "I can't say enough about how accommodating they've been to us, and how helpful," Smith said of resort officials.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
