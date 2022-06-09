Commissioner Jim Hamric last week announced the 2022 All-MSAC baseball and softball honors teams as selected by a ballot of league coaches.
Ethan Spolarich of Hurricane was selected as player of the year in baseball, while St. Albans’ Rick Whitman and Spring Valley’s Austin Pratt were chosen as co-coaches of the year.
In softball, St. Alban’s Jaden Conrad was selected as player of the year while Hurricane’s Meghan Stevens and South Charleston’s Chrissy Orcutt were picked as co-coaches of the year.
Riverside High School had several players honored on the various teams. They were as follows:
Softball
• Emma Pauley — 1st team third baseman
• Mayci White — 2nd team shortstop
• Ryley Chapman — special honorable mention pitcher
• Hannah Slack — special honorable mention outfield
• Kaya Zornes — special honorable mention first base
• Emily Myers — honorable mention
• Estella Miller — honorable mention
Baseball
• Jon Tyler Graves — 2nd team first baseman
• Tyler Perdue — honorable mention
