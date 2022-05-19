CHARLESTON — Notes from the Class AAA Region 3 Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 12 at the University of Charleston Stadium.
• In the Class AAA team race, the Woodrow Wilson girls amassed 145 points to defeat runner-up George Washington (109), third-place Riverside (72) and the rest of the field.
On the boys side, George Washington compiled 124 points. Beckley was runner-up with 105, Riverside was third with 84, and Capital and Oak Hill tied for fourth with 64.
• Bella Staples and Somalia Nelson got the day started for the Woodrow Wilson girls with wins in their respective field event specialties. Staples had a top throw of 36 feet, 3 inches to grab region bragging honors in the shot put, while Flying Eagle teammates Kalista Keaton (28-9) and Abigail Humphrey (27-9 1/2) were third and fourth, respectively. Riverside’s Mallory Crowder (34-7) was second, and Warrior teammate Alayza Lain (27-9) was fifth.
Nelson cleared 5-0 to win the girls high jump and add 10 points to the Beckley point total.
Crowder (94-7) placed second in the girls discus, and Lain was third in 87-2. The Beckley girls got a 5-6 finish from Shaelyn Kade (82-5) and Abigail Humphrey (81-10) in the discus.
• The distance running tandem of Colette Lindley (13:02.23) and Lauren Curtis (13:02.60) kept up the pressure in the early going for the Flying Eagles, crossing the line in first and second, respectively, in the girls 3,200-meter run. Later, in the 1,600, Curtis flipped the script, placing second in 5:59.55 to Lindley’s third-place effort of 6:01.57.
In the 3,200, Riverside freshman Gabriella Cook placed fourth in 13:33.2. Cook was a force in the distance races for the Warriors all day, later winning the 1,600 in 5:55.99 and placing sixth in the 800 (2:45.65).
• Woodrow also got an early win in the boys 3,200, as freshman Aiden Kneeland took control from the start and cruised to a 10:26.45 victory. His teammates, Christian Saffouri (10:52.33) and Michael Haddadin (11:11.50), placed third and fourth, respectively. For Riverside in that race, Skylar Hudnall (10:51.78) placed second and Charles Melvin (11:46.32) fifth.
Hudnall was region champ in the 1,600 in 4:48.36, and he was fifth in the 800 in 2:11.14.
• The Woodrow girls closed out the first session Thursday with a win from Mya Wooton (1:00.91) in the 400. Nelson (1:01.56) was fourth, and Beckley’s Ama Ackon-Annan (1:03.5) was sixth.
• Running in the third of four heats, Oak Hill’s Ty Wilburn finished second in the boys 400 in 53.67. Teammate Cade Maynor (53.81) was fourth, and Woodrow Wilson’s Stanley Martin (54.15) placed fifth.
• Aliyah Smith was victorious in the 100 hurdles (16.14) for the Warriors, and teammate Mikyira Flippen (18.29) was fourth.
Smith added a runner-up long jump effort of 16-0 1/4.
• The Woodrow boys got a winning effort from Michael Miller (43-10) in the shot put, and he was also fourth in the discus (127-6). Oak Hill’s Lucas Whaples (41-0) was second to Miller in the shot, and the Red Devils’ Chance Minor was fifth in 38-8.
• Beckley’s Kyndall Ince won the long jump in 16-3. Oak Hill’s Grace Tabit (13-4 1/4) was sixth.
Riverside’s Cameron Lewis logged the win in the boys long jump with a best effort of 19-10 3/4. Jacob Alderson (18-11) was fourth. Oak Hill’s Maynor (19-5) was second, while East’s Zach Patton (19-3 3/4) was third, Oak Hill’s Alex Colaiseno (18-5) was fifth, and Woodrow’s Jeremiah Allen (18-4 1/4) placed sixth.
For RHS, Braydin Ward (40-1) also placed fourth in the boys shot, and his teammate, Nathaniel Peters, was fifth in the discus (119-5).
• The Flying Eagle boys had three placers in the 1,600: Kneeland (4:51.38) in second, Brandon Canaday (4:54.09) in third, and Mason Nettles (5:03.36) in sixth.
• Riverside’s Alderson crossed the finish line first in the 110 hurdles (15.96), and teammate Jake Walker (16.77) was third.
• In the 300 hurdles, Oak Hill’s Jahzara Nelson was fourth in 55.05, followed by Woodrow’s Neveah Howard (1:01.42) in fifth and Oak Hill’s Nancy Cline (1:04.16) in sixth.
In the boys 300 race, Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes (43.1) was runner-up, and his teammate, Cadence Pennington (46.6), finished sixth.
• Oak Hill’s Nelson was sixth in the girls 100 hurdles, and Woodrow’s Ryan Muktar (17.06) and East’s Cayden Midkiff were fifth and sixth in the 110 hurdles.
• In the 800 event for the girls, Woodrow got a second-place showing from Ackon-Annan (2:31.56), Greenbrier East’s Abby Dixon (2:40.26) placed fourth, and Oak Hill’s Eden Gilkey (2:40.87) was fifth.
Beckley’s Canaday was sixth on the boys side in 2:12.43.
• The Riverside girls quartet of Flippen, Smith, Ireli Alvarez and Kenzie Irvin triumphed in the shuttle hurdles relay with a clocking of 1:15.17. Woodrow was second, East fourth and Oak Hill fifth.
• Beckley (Ince, Wooton, Nelson and Salia Harris) won the 4x200 relay in 1:47.93.
• Greenbrier East’s Lillie Shinaberry (26.89) was second in the 200, and Woodrow’s Nelson (27.25) and Ince (28.13) were third and sixth.
For the boys 200, Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow (23.6) and Conlan Brooks (23.94) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
• In the 100s, Wooton (12.79) was second for the WW girls, East’s Shinaberry (13.04) placed third, and Harris (13.59) was fifth.
For the boys shortest sprint, Brooks (11.24) was third and Farrow (11.44) fifth for Oak Hill, and Greenbrier East’s Micah Cole was sixth in 11.49.
• In the boys high jump, Woodrow’s Ryan Muktar triumphed with a clearance of 6-0. Teammate Keynan Cook (5-8) was fifth, and Oak Hill’s Maynor (5-8) was sixth. Riverside was bolstered by a 2-3 finish by Ward (5-10) and Alderson (5-8).
• Early relay highlights included Woodrow Wilson girls winning the 4x200 (1:47.93), the East boys placing second in the 4x100, and the Woodrow boys placing second in the 4x200 and 4x800.
In the boys shuttle hurdles event as the evening wound down, the Flying Eagles’ quartet of Muktar, Cook, Ty’Lai Kimble and M.J. Staples posted a winning time of 59.42 to remain in a tight team race with leader George Washington. GW wound up winning the closing boys 4x400 and Woodrow placed third, leaving the Patriots with 124 points and the Flying Eagles with 105.
• The Class AAA portion of the WVSSAC 2022 State Track and Field Championship will be staged May 19-20 at the same facility.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.