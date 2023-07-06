The Fayette County Youth Soccer Association (FCYSA) Rizzlers won the FCYSA U15 spring championship game 4-2 over The Crew to cap an undefeated season. Pictured in the front is goalkeeper Lilly Hrabosky. Shown in back row are Rebekah Chamberlin, Maddy Stuart, Brooke Hurley, Judah Hrabosky, Alex Underwood, Jon Webb, Connor Stump, Roy Richmond, Jacob Webb, Jackson Nehme, Jessep Wade and Jack DeGaentano. Coaches are Mike Webb and Luke Hrabosky. Not pictured is Jake Bennett.