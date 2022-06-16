The Canaan Valley Running Company has issued a call to runners to register for their upcoming Canaan Valley Trail Run due to limited availability for runner registration. The race will be held Canaan Valley State Park on Saturday, June 25.
"We are excited to be launching our inaugural Canaan Valley Trail Run," said Robby McClung, owner and founder of the Canaan Valley Running Company. "By adding this race to our already extensive catalog of races, we are able to provide runners the ability to enjoy the beautiful trails of the Canaan Valley State Park in a new and exciting way. We encourage interested runners to register today before it is too late, due to limited remaining slots."
The Canaan Valley Trail Run, which will take place on the Promise Land Trail, is approximately 5.9 miles long. Runners will have the option to run one 5.9-mile loop, or two loops, which will total 11.8 miles.
Despite Covid-19 and pandemic-related mandates, the 2021 season saw 1,600 runners participate in Canaan Valley Running Company races.
The 2022 race season is presented by Mountain Top Realty & Rentals and Canaan Valley BBQ. The season is also sponsored by Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Resort and Highland Outdoors.
Runners who are interested in participating in the Canaan Valley Trail Run are encouraged to visit canaanvalleyhalfmarathon.com to register.
Founded in 2018, the Canaan Valley Running Company is an outdoor adventure and lifestyle company located in Tucker County. The company hosts several annual events, which include the Moonlight on the Falls Marathon, Canaan Valley Trail Run and the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, to introduce individuals to the beauty of West Virginia.
For more information, visit canaanvalleyhalfmarathon.com.
