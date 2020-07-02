When the North-South Football Classic and basketball game were canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus, that was thought to be the final hurrah for all seniors across the state.
Fortunately that didn't prove to be the case.
After Gov. Jim Justice's decision to allow low contact sports like soccer and baseball/softball, the door was open for the North-South softball classic, and they kicked it in.
In an effort to allow more kids to play the event was reformatted to include a team representing each of the four regions as first reported by the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Players from all four regions, regardless of class, have been selected to rosters by the coaches with each roster yielding 16-18 players.
On the Region 3 roster a few notable area names.
Representing Region 3 from area teams are Greenbrier West all-stater Reegan Lively, Oak Hill's Savannah Holbrook, Independence duo Kylie Nelson and Makenzie Holley, Westside's Emily Prichard and Midland Trail's Serena Minor and Taylor Harrell.
On the coaching staff will be Shady Spring coaches Donald Barnett and Kenya Smith.
"Darrell Moore and Billy Rasnake up at Buffalo decided this year since there wasn't a season that they would forgo having just two teams and give more girls an opportunity to compete," Barnett said. "They decided to do it by region. Chris Watts, the coach at St. Albans was selected to be the head coach and he reached out to us to see if we wanted to help out and we gladly accepted."
Barnett was put in charge of recruiting the players south of Charleston, but made it a group effort to narrow the list down.
"I put out some feelers for nominations and we reached out to them," Barnett said. "Really put some feelers out to see who might be interested and I talked to a bunch of different area coaches to see what we could do. We weren't able to get everybody because some were going to be out of town that week but we were able to get a lot of talented players who deserve to be playing."
Of course closing the door on something after giving up hope meant that good news was welcome. When Barnett contacted the players to ask if they'd be willing to play, he was met with resounding joy.
"I think it was a unanimous vote of excitement for most of them involved," Barnett said. "We were all in the same boat not having a season this time so I think all of us were pretty excited when we heard this thing was not only alive but that'd we'd also get to participate in it. All of the kids were. Any softball is better than no softball, especially after the last few months of COVID. The excitement was high. We were excited to reach out to as many as we thought would come and deliver some good news."
Of course Barnett is also excited to participate. He coached in the 2018 games so this isn't his first rodeo, and the opportunity to coach players that have performed well against his teams in the past is a sigh of relief.
"There's a lot of talent within Region 3," Barnett said. "I got to coach the game two years ago and it was kind of overwhelming looking down the lineup and seeing your bench is as deep as your lineup. This year it's a similar situation to what there was back then. We've been fortunate to have a lot of talent come out of here I'm happy I get to be on the good end of it this time."
The North-South All-star event will be held July 9 at Buffalo High School at 10 a.m.
The winners of the first game will play each other in a championship while the losers will play in a consolation. There will be no skills competition this year.
