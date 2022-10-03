Through Week 6 games, following are standings and results from the South Eastern Youth Football League:
• D team (flag)
Division leaders — Fayetteville 6-0; Ronceverte 5-0
Results
Fayetteville 2, White Sulphur Springs 0; Richwood 5, Western Greenbrier 4; Union 6, Meadow Bridge 3; and New River 5, Summers 3
• C team
Division leader — New River 5-0
Results
Fayetteville 24, WSS 20; Western Greenbrier 44, Richwood 0; Union 38, Meadow Bridge 6; and New River 24, Summers 0
• B team
Division leader — New River 5-0
Results
Fayetteville 44, WSS 0; Richwood 26, Western Greenbrier 0; Union 28, Meadow Bridge 14; and New River 28, Summers 0
• A team
Division Leader — Fayetteville 6-0
Results
Fayetteville 42, WSS 0; Western Greenbrier 38, Richwood 0; Union 2, Meadow Bridge 0 (forfeit); and Summers 30, New River 0
• • •
In Week 6, the New River Patriots C team beat Summers County 24-0.
Offensive contributors for the Patriots included N. Richmond, who had nine carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and was 1-of-1 passing for 16 yards and a TD; M. Middleton, 5-36 on ground; L. Hinkle, 5-30 on ground and a 16-yard TD catch; and C. Neal.
Leaders on defense included: M. Compton, five tackles (two TFL) and a fumble recovery; K. Smith, four tackles; N. Richmond, four tackles (two TFL); B. Riffle, three tackles; A. Nutter, two tackles (TFL); C. Neal, one tackle (TFL); L. Hinkle, one tackle (TFL); and A. Neal, one tackle.
"Nash Richmond showed out today," said coach Brad Compton. "He was put in some bad spots and was able to overcome that. Our backs blocked very well, which we have emphasized recently."
"Maddox Compton and Kooper Smith are first-year contact players and they have progressed weekly; all that hard worked showed this week," said coach Delt Kaylor.
