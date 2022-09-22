It didn’t take Shady Spring girls soccer coach Joey Beckett long to think about what he liked about Monday’s 4-1 win over Midland Trail.
“Everything,” he said with a laugh after a solid performance at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
It certainly looks like the Tigers are starting to turn things around.
A young Shady Spring team ran its unbeaten streak to three. This was the Tigers’ second straight win, which was preceded by a 2-2 tie with Pocahontas County. Before that, they had lost five straight games.
Shady lost 14 players from a team that won the program’s first sectional championship in 10 years last fall. The starting lineup includes two freshmen, three first-year juniors and four sophomores, and there are several young players coming off the bench. The only senior starter is Mallie Lawson, an honorable mention all-state midfielder last season.
Lately — including Monday night — the team has been playing the way Beckett believes it is capable.
“If they play like this, we’re all right,” he said. “And they can play this way, but we hadn’t been. If they keep that up, we’re working our way towards the (playoffs). I’m really proud of them.”
Beckett said the improvement in play comes from learning as the season has gone along, but also a competitive fire was lit.
“I think some of them got tired of losing,” he said. “It’s just a different team. They just flipped a switch. It started when we tied Pocahontas and we beat James Monroe. Then tonight they just really turned it loose.”
“We didn’t come out and play our best,” third-year Patriots coach Wayne Workman said. “Really, we didn’t get off the bus the first half. Second half, we showed a little bit more spark, but we just couldn’t seal the deal. Hats off to Shady Spring. They came out and played their A game. They wanted it more than we did.”
The Tigers (3-5-1) scored two goals in each half. The first came early, when Katie Garrett’s kick was able to somehow find its way past Midland Trail keeper Mary McGraw in the third minute.
Garrett made it 2-0 just before halftime when she buried one from inside the left side of the penalty box in the 37th minute.
The Patriots (3-4) cut it in half when Brylee Stephenson lifted a penalty kick high and dropped it into the net in the game’s 59th minute.
Shady controlled most of the match but McGraw was able to stop several shots. The Tigers finally got a pair of kicks to land inside the final 10 minutes.
In the 72nd minute, McGraw blocked a kick by Lawson but freshman Delilah Taylor was there to put in the loose ball. Four minutes later, Lawson passed to sophomore Audrey Henderson, who knocked it in from about 15 yards to make it a three-goal game.
“They passed well, they kept their heads up, looked around,” Beckett said. “They shot a lot. I told them to just keep shooting. And the defense is coming around. ... Shots are starting to fall.”
That doesn’t take from the performance turned in by McGraw, who the Tigers kept busy in the second half.
“She is by far one of the better goalies that I’ve seen,” Workman said. “They hung four points on us, but really she’s a lot better than that right there. I would say she’s around 70 to 80 saves on the year already.”
The Patriots lost their third straight after a fast start. They’ve done it with a roster of 11 players most of the season, but got two more players eligible within the last week after both decided to join the team after the season started.
“We’re good whenever we play,” Workman said. “I have a couple subs now. They’re pretty diehard. It takes a lot of running out here. Eighty minutes is a long time to be running up and down the field. They all work really hard.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.