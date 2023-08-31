The New River Patriots posted a 32-6 win over host Summers in C Team football play earlier this month.

For the Patriots’ offense, Knox Chornsbay had eight carries for 152 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Also, Easton Kaylor rushed eight times for 112 yards, two TDs and a pair of conversion scores, and Gunnar Morris collected 41 yards on five carries and scored a two-pointer.

Defensively for New River, Maddox Compton had six tackles (four TFL) and recovered a fumble, Sawyer Taylor had five tackles (five TFL) and a fumble recovery, Gunnar Morris had four tackles (one TFL) and recovered a fumble, and Knox Chornsbay registered four tackles.

Other contributors included Easton Kaylor (three tackles), Aubrey Neal (two tackles, TFL), Nate Young (one tackle, TFL and a forced fumble) and Cohen Harrison (one tackle).

“This C Team group has the potential to be special,” said head coach Brad Compton. “They work hard and enjoy being around each other.”

• • •

Week 1 scores from the South Eastern Youth Football League on Aug. 19 were:

D Team

Fayetteville 7, Western Greenbrier 4

New River 7, Summers 2

Richwood 5, White Sulphur 4

C Team

Fayetteville 22, Western Greenbrier 0

New River 32, Summers 6

Union 46, Meadow Bridge 0

White Sulphur 20, Richwood 0

B Team

Fayetteville 44, Western Greenbrier 0

New River 40, Summers 0

Union 42, Meadow Bridge 8

Richwood 30, White Sulphur 6

A Team

Western Greenbrier 28, Fayetteville 26

New River 36, Summers 6

Union 50, Meadow Bridge 0

White Sulphur 12, Richwood 6

