The Harmony for Hope Golf Ball Drop will be held on Saturday, June 19 at the historic Mount Hope Municipal Stadium.
For a donation as low as $25, an individual could win the grand prize of $10,000, according to event organizers.
Participants can buy one or more golf balls and win a chance at the grand prize and other prizes.
At 6 p.m. that day, the purchased golf balls will be dropped to decide the winners. You need not be present to win.
Funds raised will go to support Harmony for Hope's continued efforts in the Mount Hope region.
Individual balls cost $25, and a bulk package rate of five balls for $100 is available. Also, sponsorship packages are available that include 20 balls and sponsorship recognition for $300.
Register at https://harmony-for-hope-inc.ticketleap.com/harmony-for-hope-ball-drop/.
• • •
The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/FOX-11 in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association, will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium. It will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin.
Stay updated with North-South Football by following on Twitter @NSFootballWV or on Facebook at NorthSouthFootballWV.
• • •
Tickets for the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner are now on sale.
The nation's oldest statewide sports fete is sponsored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and recognizes the state's top sports achievers and personalities.
It will be held on May 23 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. Start time is 4 p.m. Last year's dinner was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Headlining the fete will be the induction of 2020 W. Va. Sports Hall of Fame inductees Mike Barber and Monte Cater. Barber, a Winfield High School graduate, became a two-time consensus Division I-AA All-America wide receiver and National Player of the Year at Marshall University and is one of only 11 state prep products inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Cater, the Shepherd University football coach from 1987-2017, retired as the state's all-time winningest college football coach with a 245-93-1 record with 17 conference championships, six unbeaten regular season teams and a NCAA Division II runner-up.
The dinner is open to the public with advance ticket sales through May 17. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Information on tickets and sales may be obtained from Rick Ryan at the Charleston Gazette-Mail sports department; Jim Workman at Wally's & Wimpy's Sports Digest in St. Albans; Rick Kozlowski at the Martinsburg Journal sports department; and Doug Huff, the banquet chairman and WVSWA secretary-treasurer, at P.O. Box 6076, Wheeling, WV 26003. The list of annual awards dating back to 1934 may be found at wvswa.org.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.