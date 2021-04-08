The Harmony for Hope Golf Ball Drop will be held on Saturday, June 19 at the historic Mount Hope Municipal Stadium.
For a donation as low as $25, an individual could win the grand prize of $10,000, according to event organizers.
Participants can buy one or more golf balls and win a chance at the grand prize and other prizes.
At 6 p.m. that day, the purchased golf balls will be dropped to decide the winners. You need not be present to win.
Funds raised will go to support Harmony for Hope's continued efforts in the Mount Hope region.
Individual balls cost $25, and a bulk package rate of five balls for $100 is available. Also, sponsorship packages are available that include 20 balls and sponsorship recognition for $300.
Register at https://harmony-for-hope-inc.ticketleap.com/harmony-for-hope-ball-drop/.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedule revisions or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
