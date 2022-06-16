The Oak Hill High School Basketball Camp will be held July 18-20 at the school.
The camp will be for boys and girls entering kindergarten through sixth grades.
Times will be 9 a.m. to noon daily.
The cost to attend will be $45 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt. Register before July 8 to get a guaranteed T-shirt.
Parents will be required to sign a waiver for their child's participation.
OHHS coaching staff and former area players and coaches will be instructing in fundamentals such as dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and competitive team play during the three-day camp.
For more information or to register, call coach Benitez Jackson at 304-222-1713 or coach Andy Kees at 304-673-1726.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
