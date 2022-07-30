The West Virginia Sports Writers Association and the Bear Wood Company are involved in a partnership to produce all-state high school sports award plaques.
They will be West Virginia-shaped, wood plaques with the WVSWA insignia logo and engraving of name, high school, sport, year and all-state notation.
Any all-state selection by the WVSWA from any sport and any year, including past years, can order the plaques in person or online at bearwoodcompany.com or wvswa.org. These first-of-a-kind plaques should be of interest to athletes, parents, coaches and schools who want to showcase their all-state honorees. They also would make great gifts, according to Doug Huff, secretary-treasurer of the 88-year-old W.Va. Sports Writers Association.
Bear Wood's home office is in Hurricane, with outlets in Charleston and Morgantown.
The WVSWA has selected All-State honors in eight sports — football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer.
The association started in 1934 and began all-state honors in boys basketball in 1937, baseball in 1947 and girls basketball in 1976, when the sport was sanctioned by the Secondary School Activities Commission. Honors in softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer followed with statewide championship competition. The all-state football teams originated in 1917 and the WVSWA assumed sponsorship in 1956.
