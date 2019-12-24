Below are upcoming basketball games and wrestling matches in the local area (taken from available schedules on www.wvssac.org; changes and additions can be sent to fayettesports@gmail.com):
Basketball
High school
• Friday, Dec. 27 — Bluefield boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 — Meadow Bridge girls in Wildcat Invitational Basketball Tournament. Friday's first round matchups are Liberty vs. Richwood at 5 p.m. and Mount View vs. Meadow Bridge at 6:30 p.m. On Dec. 28, the consolation game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the championship game for 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 30 — Princeton boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 2 — Midland Trail boys at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.; Oak Hill boys at James Monroe, 3:15 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 3 — Midland Trail girls at Pocahontas County, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty girls at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.; Buckhannon-Upshur boys at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 4 — Oak Hill boys in New River CTC tournament, TBA
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Charleston Catholic girls at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Meadow Bridge boys and girls at Montcalm; Midland Trail boys at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.; PikeView girls at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.; Riverside girls at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.; Cabell Midland boys at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Greenbrier East boys at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside girls at Cabell Midland, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — New Life Christian girls at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.; Midland Trail girls at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.; Sherman boys at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.; Wyoming East girls at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.; Riverside boys at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Freshman
• Friday, Jan. 3 — George Washington boys at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Oak Hill boys at PikeView, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Oak Hill boys at Woodrow Wilson, 6:30 p.m.
Middle school
• Thursday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 28 — Fayetteville girls and boys in Summersville Christmas Tournament
• Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 — Valley and Midland Trail girls and boys in holiday tournament in Smithers. The Valley-Midland Trail boys matchup is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by the Valley-Midland Trail girls at 7:45 p.m. Consolation games will be at 1 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and the Saturday championship contests are set for 3:30 p.m. (girls) and 4:45 p.m. (boys).
• Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 — Meadow Bridge girls and boys in Wildcat Invitational Basketball Tournament. Boys vs. Marlinton at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and girls vs. Marlinton at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• Thursday, Jan. 2 — Oak Hill girls and boys at Park, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Richwood girls and boys at Fayetteville, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Park girls and boys at Oak Hill, girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Richwood girls and boys at Meadow Bridge
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Valley girls and boys at Oak Hill, boys 6 p.m., girls 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
High school
• Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4 — Oak Hill will host WV Army National Guard Duals, Summersville, TBA; Midland Trail will also be among the participants.
• Saturday, Jan. 4 — Riverside at South Classic Duals
