Coaches of any sport at the high school, junior varsity, freshman, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Also, anyone with good, quality photos of game action can supply them to be considered for publication. If doing so, please give the photographer's name and identify the competitors and their team in the photo if possible, as well as a game or match score.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed in the drop box at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
