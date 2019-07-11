With the 2019-20 academic year looming on the horizon, here is a look back at state sports teams champions as listed by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, the governing body for secondary and middle school athletics in the state:
Fall
Golf
• AAA: George Washington
• AA: Westside
• A: Wheeling Central
Cross-country
• AAA girls: University
• AAA boys: Cabell Midland
• AA girls: Winfield
• AA boys: Fairmont Senior
• A girls: Williamstown
• A boys: Ritchie County
Soccer
• AAA girls: Hurricane
• AAA boys: George Washington
• AA-A girls: Robert C. Byrd
• AA-A boys: Winfield
Volleyball
• AAA: Spring Valley
• AA: Bridgeport
• A: Magnolia
Football
• AAA: Martinsburg
• AA: Fairmont Senior
• A: Wheeling Central
Cheerleading
• AAA: Wheeling Park
• AA: Winfield
• A: Tug Valley
Winter
Swimming
• Girls: Parkersburg
• Boys: Bridgeport
Wrestling
• AAA: Parkersburg South
• AA: Point Pleasant
• A: Greenbrier West
Basketball
• AAA girls: Parkersburg
• AAA boys: University
• AA girls: Fairmont Senior
• AA boys: Chapmanville Regional
• A girls: St. Joseph Central
• A boys: Webster County
Spring
Tennis
• AAA girls: Morgantown
• AAA boys: George Washington
• AA-A girls: Parkersburg Catholic
• AA-A boys: Charleston Catholic
Track
• AAA girls: Ripley
• AAA boys: Spring Mills
• AA girls: Winfield
• AA boys: Winfield
• A girls: Williamstown
• A boys: Doddrige County
Softball
• AAA: Hurricane
• AA: Herbert Hoover
• A: Sherman
Baseball
• AAA: St. Albans
• AA: Bridgeport
• A: Moorefield
(Source: West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, www.wvssac.org)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.