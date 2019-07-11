With the 2019-20 academic year looming on the horizon, here is a look back at state sports teams champions as listed by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, the governing body for secondary and middle school athletics in the state:

Fall

Golf

• AAA: George Washington

• AA: Westside

• A: Wheeling Central

Cross-country

• AAA girls: University

• AAA boys: Cabell Midland

• AA girls: Winfield

• AA boys: Fairmont Senior

• A girls: Williamstown

• A boys: Ritchie County

Soccer

• AAA girls: Hurricane

• AAA boys: George Washington

• AA-A girls: Robert C. Byrd

• AA-A boys: Winfield

Volleyball

• AAA: Spring Valley

• AA: Bridgeport

• A: Magnolia

Football

• AAA: Martinsburg

• AA: Fairmont Senior

• A: Wheeling Central

Cheerleading

• AAA: Wheeling Park

• AA: Winfield

• A: Tug Valley

Winter

Swimming

• Girls: Parkersburg

• Boys: Bridgeport

Wrestling

• AAA: Parkersburg South

• AA: Point Pleasant

• A: Greenbrier West

Basketball

• AAA girls: Parkersburg

• AAA boys: University

• AA girls: Fairmont Senior

• AA boys: Chapmanville Regional

• A girls: St. Joseph Central

• A boys: Webster County

Spring

Tennis

• AAA girls: Morgantown

• AAA boys: George Washington

• AA-A girls: Parkersburg Catholic

• AA-A boys: Charleston Catholic

Track

• AAA girls: Ripley

• AAA boys: Spring Mills

• AA girls: Winfield

• AA boys: Winfield

• A girls: Williamstown

• A boys: Doddrige County

Softball

• AAA: Hurricane

• AA: Herbert Hoover

• A: Sherman

Baseball

• AAA: St. Albans

• AA: Bridgeport

• A: Moorefield

(Source: West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, www.wvssac.org)

