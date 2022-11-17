Elsewhere in last weekend's playoff games, via a statewide network of sports reporters:
Class AAA
Parkersburg South 78, Hedgesville 12
Top-ranked Parkersburg South (10-1) scored on its first seven possessions in the first half, and added a pick-six while building a 56-0 lead midway in the second quarter during a 78-12 win over the Eagles (5-6) at Erickson All-Sports Facility.
South, which hosts No. 8 Musselman in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, accumulated 576 yards of total yards, including 427 yards on the ground. South quarterback Robert Shockey threw for 134 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for another 113 yards and one TD. Patriot running back Gage Wright gained 115 yards on six carries and scored three TDs.
South stymied the Hedgesville attack to 99 yards of total offense. The Eagles, who trailed 64-12 at halftime, were led on the ground by Brenton Whitmore with 20 yards on six carries. Quarterback Jaxson Ruest threw for 81 yards and scored one rushing TD.
South's scoring total matched a school record set earlier this season when the Patriots defeated University 78-14.
Huntington 62, Woodrow Wilson 22
Gavin Lochow accounted for five touchdowns and Huntington raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead in a first-round win over Woodrow Wilson in the Class AAA playoffs on Friday at Bob Sang Stadium.
Lochow had touchdown passes of 6, 21 and 66 yards to wide receiver Wayne Harris, who had 101 yards receiving.
Lochow added another second-half scoring pass and also rushed for a 27-yard score.
Zah Jackson added a 47-yard touchdown run and went over 1,000 yards for the season, while Jonathan Jackson started the scoring with a 35-yard TD early in the first quarter.
Jay Jones had a 71-yard touchdown run for Woodrow Wilson, whose season ended at 6-5.
Bridgeport 41, Cabell Midland 13
No. 6 Bridgeport advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, defeating the visiting No. 11 Knights to set up a second-round matchup at No. 3 Martinsburg.
The Indians didn't throw a pass all night, averaging 11.7 yards per carry as they ran the ball on all 32 of their offensive plays. Zach Rohrig racked up 257 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Bridgeport (9-2) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and encountered only four third downs in the game. The defense came up with a fumble recovery and an interception in the second half to snuff out long Cabell Midland drives.
The Knights were led by quarterback Ryan Wolfe's 116 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wolfe also completed 2 of 7 passes for 52 yards with one interception.
Cabell Midland completes its season at 6-4, with all four losses coming against teams that reached the second round of the playoffs.
George Washington 31, Princeton 28
Jordan Price booted a 28-yard field goal with 44 seconds remaining Friday night, lifting No. 5 George Washington to a 31-28 victory against visiting Princeton.
Price did not made a field goal during the regular season.
Princeton (6-4), the No. 12 seed, fell behind 14-0 early, but took four straight possessions for touchdowns and led 28-21 midway into the third quarter. Grant Cochran completed 13 of 15 passes for 206 yards and three TDs and ran for another score.
The Tigers had a chance to regain the lead when they tackled the GW punter at his own 5 with 6:28 left in a tie game, but Klay Matthews sacked Cochran on third down and a 37-yard field goal try sailed wide with 4:20 left.
For GW (9-2), Abe Fenwick hit on 19 of 28 passes for 214 yards and three TDs and Anthony Valentine carried 12 times for 91 yards and one TD.
Brodee Rice had 22 carries for 102 yards for the Tigers.
Class AA
Winfield 43, Logan 0
Caden Beam carried 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as No. 1 seed Winfield rolled to a 43-0 victory against Logan in a Class AA playoff opener in Winfield.
The Generals (10-1), in taking their 10th straight win, match up with No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) in this weekend’s quarterfinals.
Winfield, in its first home playoff game since 1987, dominated on both lines of scrimmage Saturday, rolling up 476 yards on 68 rushing plays and limiting the No. 16 Wildcats to one first down and minus-16 yards of total offense.
Also for the Generals, Bray Boggs carried 15 times for 92 yards and one touchdown, and Bryce Brown found Jayce Miller with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Independence 20, Bluefield 12
Class AA No. 2 Independence withstood a second-half rally by No. 15 Bluefield Friday, advancing to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 20-12 win over the Beavers in Coal City.
Trailing 14-0 at the half, Bluefield clawed back in the game with a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Gerrard Wade and a 15-yard touchdown catch by Brayden Fong. The Patriots snuffed out both two-point conversion attempts to retain a 14-12 lead before answering with an 11-play, 48-yard touchdown drive to make it a 20-12 game.
Bluefield kept it a one-score contest with a fourth-down stop on its own 10, but a third-and-2 strip sack by Colton Miller with just over two minutes remaining was recovered by Logan Isom, allowing the Patriots to salt the game.
Judah Price led Independence with 42 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, adding an interception on defense.
Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller was 10-of-26 passing for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Independence (10-0) will host Fairmont Senior in the second round. The Polar Bears have beaten the Patriots and ended their season in each of the last two years.
Fairmont Senior 42, Chapmanville 20
No. 7 Fairmont Senior continued its quest for a third straight state title, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first 3:58 of the game and getting two late pick-6s to cement the result over the 10th-seeded Tigers.
For the Polar Bears, Germaine Lewis ran 15 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Ours had nine carries for 99 yards and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 21 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 24 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
Fairmont Senior (8-3) advances to play at No. 2 Independence Friday in a rematch of last year's state championship game, while Chapmanville bows at 7-4.
Frankfort 14, Nicholas County 0
On a rainy night at Frankfort Stadium, No. 5 Frankfort shut out No. 12 Nicholas County 14-0 in its playoff opener on Friday.
The Falcons (10-1) finished with 184 yards of offense. The Grizzlies (7-4) compiled 144 yards of offense.
Quarterback Luke Robinette provided both of Frankfort's touchdowns.
For the Grizzlies, Kaleb Clark led both teams with 110 yards on 24 carries. Alex Pritt gained 32 on six attempts.
Austin Altizer ad Robert Goodenow were in on seven tackles each, Pritt was in on six, and Jaxson Morrison was in on five.
The Falcons advance to play Scott, which rallied to defeat East Fairmont 35-31.
Class A
James Monroe 37, Petersburg 13
Class A No. 1 James Monroe scored on four consecutive first-half possessions Saturday afternoon, taking a 28-0 lead into the break before downing No. 16 Petersburg 37-13.
Cooper Ridgeway ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Layton Dowdy competed seven passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Mavericks in the win.
James Monroe (11-0) will host No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) on Friday. James Monroe won the previous matchup between the two teams 27-0 on Oct. 7.
Williamstown 49, Clay-Battelle 6
Williamstown signal-caller Maxwell Molessa had an 80-yard touchdown run and tossed a pair of touchdown passes as No. 2 Williamstown rolled past No. 15 Clay-Battelle, 49-6, Saturday at Stadium Field in Parkersburg.
WHS, which held a 480-200 advantage in total yards, scored on all five possessions in the first half as well as the first two in the third quarter.
Molessa, who went 7 of 10 for 112 yards that included TD strikes of 34 yards to Colt Hesson and 16 yards to tight end Kent Wigal, went untouched on his 80-yard romp to make it 28-0.
Clay-Battelle (7-3) had put together a 14-play drive down 21-0 before fumbling at the 1. Ricke Allen, who recovered the fumble in the end zone, rushed 14 times for 115 yards. He put the 'Jackets ahead for good on a 29-yard scamper at 8:09 of the first. Allen also had a 4-yard TD run.
Rex Anderson and Cooper Billingsley had short touchdown runs for Williamstown, which improved to 9-1 and plays host this week to No. 10 East Hardy.
The Cee Bees avoided the shutout when quarterback Carson Shriver had a 16-yard TD run early in the fourth. He finished with 94 stripes on 20 totes.
Doddridge 43, Van 0
Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns to lead Doddridge County to a 43-0 victory over host Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Richards had touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16 yards and finished with 24 carries for 240 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Trenton Huffman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Landon Thomas, Tallon Snyder ran for a 32-yard score and Bryce McKinney had a 7-yard TD run.
Doddridge will visit Cameron this week in the state quarterfinals.
Byron Stewart led Van with 82 yards on 22 carries.
