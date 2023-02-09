Below is a review of recent high school basketball games through Feb. 7 taken from information available to The Fayette Tribune:
BOYS
Greenbrier East 68
Oak Hill 49
Greenbrier East took a comfortable early lead en route to a 68-49 win over visiting Oak Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Goose Gabbert scored 15 points and Adam Seams added 12 for the Spartans.
Malachi Lewis had 14 points for Oak Hill, while Cole Nelson and Trevor Kelley added 12 points apiece.
The Red Devils (9-8) travel to PikeView Saturday at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 7, Cole Nelson 12, Malachi Lewis 14, Jerimiah Jackson 4, Trevor Kelley 12
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 12, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 15, Gabe Patton 9, Chris Sinclair 5, Kaiden Huffman 8, Jude Libby 7, Bryson Bramm 5
OH 6 18 12 13 — 49
GE 21 13 15 19 — 68
3-point goals: OH: 6 (O. Lewis, Nelson 2, M. Lewis 2, Kelly 2). GE: 4 (Patton, Huffman, Libby, Bramm). Fouled out: None
Nicholas County 65
Midland Trail 54
Nicholas County collected a 65-54 win over Midland Trail on Tuesday, in the process defeating the Patriots for the second time this season.
Bryar Bailes and Jaxson Morriston scored 13 points apiece and Ethan Collins finished with 12 for Nicholas County.
Eli Campbell and Cody Harrell each ended up with 16 points to lead Midland Trail. Matthew Light supplied 15 points.
Harrell and T.C. Perry claimed five rebounds each for Trail.
Nicholas County (9-7) travels to PikeView Thursday at 7 p.m. Midland Trail (9-7) plays at Clay County Thursday at 7 p.m.
Midland Trail (9-7)
Justin Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Cody Harrell 7-12 2-4 16, Matthew Light 6-15 2-3 15, Jaden Gladwell 1-4 2-2 4, Landon Syner 0-0 1-2 1, T.C. Perry 1-4 0-0 2, Eli Campbell 7-11 1-2 16. Totals: 22-38 8-13 54
Nicholas County (9-7)
Cole Brown 6, Bryar Bailes 13, Trey Stump 4, Ethan Collins 12, Gage Groggs 5, Isaiah Miner 8, Jaxson Morriston 13, Austin Altizer 4
MT 8 10 13 23 — 54
NC 14 10 16 25 — 65
3-point goals: MT: 2 (Campbell, Light); NC: 4 (Brown 2, Stump, Groggs). Fouled out: Harrell (MT), Brown (NC)
Montcalm 61
Meadow Bridge 54
The Generals captured the seven-point decision over the Wildcats Tuesday at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building.
Noah White netted 22 points to lead Montcalm, and Kobie Neal scored 16. Also providing offense were: Logan Carver, 10; Zach Fink, 2; and Nick Carver, 11.
Brycen Sawyers poured in 29 for Meadow Bridge (3-13). Conner Mullins added 12. Other scorers included: Blake Bennett, 6; Conner Chester, 6; and Kaiden Sims, 1.
Meadow Bridge will host Sherman on Feb. 10.
Greenbrier West 73
Meadow Bridge 39
The Cavalier boys cruised past the Wildcats on Feb. 4.
Dale Boone pumped in 30 points, including six 3-point goals, to lead Greenbrier West.
For Meadow Bridge (3-12), Brycen Sawyers scored 11, Conner Mullins 10 and Blake Bennett eight.
Greenbrier West
Braydon McClung 4 2-2 10, Tanner Hagy 0 2-3 2, Damian Dixon 1 0-0 2, Kadin Parker 1 0-0 2, Matthew Thomas 2 0-0 6, Isaac Agee 0 0-0 0, Dale Boone 10 4-5 30, Chris Davis 3 1-1 8, Asher Barclay 1 1-2 3, Michael Kanode 4 2-3 10. Totals: 26 12-16 73
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 0 0-0 0, Blake Bennett 4 0-3 8, Brycen Sawyers 4 3-4 11, Conner Mullins 4 1-1 10, Conner Chester 2 0-0 6, Cordell McClung 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Sims 0 0-0 0, Jakob Bowman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39
GW 20 16 20 17 — 73
MB 10 11 8 10 — 39
3-point goals — GW: 9 (Thomas 2, Boone 6, Davis); MB: 3 (Mullins, Chester 2). Fouled out — none.
Bridgeport 49
Oak Hill 26
Bridgeport visited Oak Hill and left with a 49-26 triumph on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Oak Hill lost to Greenbrier East on Feb. 7 to fall to 9-8. The Devils will play at PikeView on Feb. 10.
Herbert Hoover 83
Midland Trail 58
The visiting Patriots fell behind 25-10 in the first quarter and eventually found themselves on the short end of an 83-58 verdict on Feb. 3.
For Midland Trail (9-6), Matthew Light scored 19 points, had five assists and logged three steals to lead the way. Teammate T.C. Perry recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, as well as blocking three Huskies' shots.
Cody Harrell tossed in 10 points, and Jaden Gladwell scored nine. Others in the scoring column were: Justin Cooper, 6; and Eli Campbell, 2.
Cooper cleared five rebounds, and Campbell assisted on four goals.
The Patriots play at Clay County on Feb. 9 and at River View on Feb. 10.
Midland Trail 64
Greenbrier West 62
Matthew Light scored 17 points and Eli Campbell netted 15 as Midland Trail visited Charmco and earned a 64-62 victory on Feb. 2.
Cody Harrell added 10 for the Patriots (9-5). Justin Cooper and Jaden Gladwell bucketed eight points each.
Gladwell registered seven assists and five rebounds, Harrell had five steals, and T.C. Perry hauled down seven rebounds.
The Cavaliers were led by Braydon McClung’s 19 points.
Midland Trail
Justin Cooper 2-5 4-5 8, Cody Harrell 4-14 1-2 10, Matthew Light 7-13 2-2 17, Jaden Gladwell 3-7 2-2 8, T.C. Perry 2-9 2-2 6, Eli Campbell 6-10 0-0 15. Totals: 24-58 11-13 64
Greenbrier West
Braydon McClung 19, Tanner Hagy 9, Kadin Parker 5, Matthew Thomas 2, Isaac Agee 2, Dale Boone 7, Chris Davis 2, Asher Barclay 2, Michael Kanode 12.
MT 18 14 14 18 — 64
GW 13 14 13 21 — 62
Clay County 54
Meadow Bridge 43
Trenton Gibson tallied 17 points and Micah Osborne had 16 to lead Clay County past Meadow Bridge on Feb. 2. Also scoring for the Panthers were: Landon Williams, 6; Zach Deyton, 8; Mason Sears, 5; and Cody Adkins, 2.
Brycen Sawyers and Conner Mullins scored 15 points each for Meadow Bridge. Other point-producers were: Dakota Hayes, 2; Blake Bennett, 4; Conner Chester, 2; Kaiden Sims, 2; and Jakob Bowman, 3.
GIRLS
Meadow Bridge 49
Montcalm 33
Kierston Rozell scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, as Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm 49-33 on Feb. 7 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building.
Riley Roberts added 10 for the Wildcats (15-2), who will host Liberty Thursday at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Montcalm got 12 points from Taylor White.
Montcalm
Madyson Hudgins 7, Taylor White 12, Hayley Kendrick 9, Tori Sizemore 5.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 1 0-0 2, Sierra Simmons 1 0-0 3, Riley Roberts 5 0-0 10, Kierston Rozell 7 3-4 21, Kaitlyn Cooper 3 0-0 6, Abigail Cooper 0 2-2 2, Lilyan Hayes 1 0-0 3, Emma Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-6 49
M 7 5 8 13 — 33
MB 13 5 10 21 — 49
3-point goals — M: 3 (Kendrick 3); MB: 6 (Simmons, Rozell 4, Hayes). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 73
Oak Hill 36
Host Greenbrier East outscored Oak Hill 23-6 in the second quarter during a 73-36 win on Feb. 6.
Cadence Stewart scored 14 points, Makenna McClure added 13 and Kennedy Stewart and Caroline Dotson each finished with 10 points for Greenbrier East.
The Spartans, who buried 12 3-point goals, outpointed Oak Hill 48-16 in the middle two quarters to take charge.
Ali Williams scored 11 points for Oak Hill. Taysia Gray chipped in eight.
The Red Devils were scheduled to play at Princeton on Feb. 7 and will host East Fairmont on Feb. 10.
Oak Hill
Taysia Gray 8, Hannah White 2, Caralyn Smith 6, Jordan Harris 5, Ali Williams 11, Peyton Light 2, Harper Davis 2
Greenbrier East
Kennedy Stewart 10, Cadence Stewart 14, Makenna McClure 13, Ryan White 7, Hanna Fuller 10, Taylor Brammer 2, Caroline Dotson 10, Annie Whited 2, Elizabeth Wooding 5
OH 8 6 10 12 — 36
GE 8 23 25 17 — 73
3-point goals: OH: 2 (Gray 2); GE: 12 (K. Stewart 2, C. Stewart, McClure 3, White 2, Dotson 3, Wooding). Fouled out: none
Meadow Bridge 57
Van 24
Kierston Rozell (15 points) and Charity Reichard (14) combined for 29 points as Class A No. 10 Meadow Bridge defeated Van 57-24 on Feb. 2.
Lilyan Hayes added 10, including a trio of 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (14-2).
Emma Wilcox scored 18 for the Bulldogs.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 5 2-2 14, Sierra Simmons 0 0-0 0, Riley Roberts 3 0-0 6, Kierston Rozell 6 2-2 15, Kaitlyn Cooper 2 0-0 4, Abigail Cooper 0 0-0 0, Lilyan Hayes 3 1-2 10, Jordan Butcher 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Phillips 1 0-0 2, Keira Hanshew 2 0-0 4, Emma Blair 0 0-0 0, Meredith Fleshman 0 0-0 0, Allison Poticher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-6 57
Van
Emma Wilcox 4 9-12 18, Haley Tackett 1 2-2 5, Shanna Cabell 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Boggess 0 0-0 0, Kiley Lovejoy 0 1-2 1, Jezlyn Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 12-16 24
MB 21 5 22 9 — 57
V 6 3 6 9 — 24
3-point goals — MB: (Reichard 2, Rozell, Hayes 3); V: 2 (Wilcox, Tackett). Fouled out — none.
Independence 49
Meadow Bridge 42
Harmony Mills had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Independence defeated Class A No. 10 Meadow Bridge 49-42 on Thursday, Feb. 2, ending the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.
Kamryn Wooten added nine points and 11 boards for the Patriots (7-11).
Meadow Bridge (13-2) got 11 points from Kierston Rozell and nine from Charity Reichard.
In the junior varsity game, Meadow Bridge earned a 21-17 win.
Meadow Bridge scorers were: Jordan Butcher, 2; Keira Hanshew, 15; Lilyan Hayes, 2; and Emma Blair, 2.
Independence scorers were: Zoey Bragg, 9; Mackenzie Cadle, 1; Bailee Bolen, 1; and Sarah Billings, 6.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2 5-9 9, Sierra Simmons 1 0-0 3, Riley Roberts 4 0-0 8, Kierston Rozell 4 2-4 11, Kaitlyn Cooper 2 2-5 6, Lilyan Hayes 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 9-16 42
Independence
Jenna Harvey 3, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 19, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 4, Kamryn Wooten 9, Alli Hypes 6.
MB 8 9 20 5 — 42
I 12 11 15 11 — 49
3-point goals — MB: 3 (Simmons, Rozell, Hayes); I: 0. Fouled out — Simmons (MB), Jackson (I)
• • •
In other recent games:
• The Midland Trail girls defeated Cross Lanes Christian 47-17 and Pocahontas County 56-41, the latter on Feb. 3. The Patriots (10-8), winners of their last three outings, were set to play at Greenbrier West on Feb. 7 but that game was canceled. They are slated to travel to Independence on Feb. 9.
• The Riverside girls led in the first half but eventually fell 52-38 to Huntington on the road on Feb. 2. RHS (7-11) was slated to host Sherman on Feb. 8. The Warriors have home matchups set with Parkersburg (Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.) and Woodrow Wilson (Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m.) before playing in a Mountain State Athletic Conference placement game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• The Riverside boys fell 81-46 to Huntington at home on Feb. 2 to dip to 1-18. The Warriors travel to Parkersburg for a 7 p.m. game on Feb. 9.
• • •
Coaches of any sport at the high school, junior varsity, freshman, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are reminded to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Also, anyone with good, quality photos of game action can supply them to be considered for publication. If doing so, please give the photographer's name and identify the competitors in the photo if possible, as well as a game or match score.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed in the drop box at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.