HICO — Layla Tompkins found a college which she feels will test her both academically and athletically.
The Midland Trail High school senior signed Wednesday to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Bobcats' softball team.
On a day that "means a lot" to her, Tompkins said, "I've been playing softball since I was seven years old, so I've always kind of had the thought of playing college softball in the back of my mind.
"And to actually get the opportunity to be able to do it and continue my athletic career is great."
She made her intentions official during a special ceremony involving family and friends, teammates, coaches and school administrators in the Diane Blume Learning Center.
West Virginia Wesleyan's academic offerings were a big drawing card that helped cement her post-secondary choice, according to Tompkins. "They have one of the best nursing programs in the state, and that was really the first thing that kind of made me want to go there."
First things first, though. Tompkins and her high school teammates are scheduled to enter the softball postseason this week in search of their third straight state softball appearance.
"The main goal is definitely to go to states again this year, and maybe even win a few games," Tompkins said. "I think that if our pitchers are solid during those games, and our defense is solid and we're hitting well — which we have the ability to do all of those things — that we have a really good chance of going back."
She added that, during her high school years, "I've had a lot of fun. I'm playing with my friends that I was playing with since I was really, really young. So it's great to continue to play with them."
Tompkins, who plays first base and some in the outfield for the Patriots, says she's "learned a lot" in recent years. "I think I've improved. My hitting's improved, and I'm more like a power hitter than a contact hitter. On defense, my glove on first base has gotten a lot better."
To achieve continued success as she makes the move up the ladder to Buckhannon, she said, "I want to become more consistent with slap hitting. Where I'm a natural lefty, I think that would be a good asset."
Candace Young, the Midland Trail softball head coach, said Tompkins has been a major asset to the Patriots' program throughout her career.
"She's a great athlete all the way around," Young said. "Her strength, she's such a strong kid. She comes and hustles every day, works hard for us.
"She's one of those kids that's super quiet, but she leads with a quiet confidence. She might not be the girl that says the most, but she's gonna be a kid that does the most."
To contribute at Wesleyan, Young said Tompkins must do "the same things that she's been doing here, coming in and putting (effort) in every day, driving. The college game's different, but she's always been a hard worker, both in the classroom and on the field."
Young says she's happy to have players like Tompkins and her teammates, as well as past players, who have put in the work to build the Midland Trail program into a successful one.
"I don't attribute anything to myself, but the kids come in and they work hard and they come in here and play hard, and when you do the right things and you put them in order in the right way, things like this come about," Young said. "State tournaments come about, signings come about. The kids let them speak for themselves.
"It's great. It brings a lot back to the school. At the end of the day, that's what I want is to bring it back to Trail. And I think it's awesome that we get to do that."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.