Jerry Thomas' West Virginia Sports Promotions and 105.9 WTNJ announce that the 43rd annual Budweiser Toughman Contest will return to Beckley on April 14-15 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. This year's event is being sponsored by Budweiser, Best Ambulance, Coalfield Cannabis and Cheers of Beckley, who is the official "after party" host.
Fighter and ring girl entries are now being accepted for the popular amateur boxing tournament. The event is open to area men and women, ages 18-39, with no pro fights and limited amateur experience. All bouts are scheduled for three one-minute rounds, with all fighters wearing 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece.
All applicants must be in good physical condition.
There are 10 weight classes — five for men and five for women.
Up to $17,000 in prize monies to be awarded, according to a Toughman press release. The champion in each weight division will receive up to $1,000 and the runner-up in each weight division will each receive up to $500. All champions will also be awarded a Toughman jacket. The runners-up will each receive a trophy or plaque. "Miss Ring Girl" will receive $1,000 plus a Toughman jacket. Second place will receive $500, and third through sixth place will each receive $200. Fighters and ring girls may enter online at wvtoughman.com.
Tickets are on sale at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center or online at beckleyconventioncenter.com. To order by phone, call 1-800-296-3897.
