The Riverside Warrior boys fared well in the 57th Capital City Classic track and field meet in Charleston on April 21, while the Oak Hill Red Devil boys led local finishers in the Pete Culicerto Invitational at Beckley on the same day.
In the meet on Laidley Field at University of Charleston Stadium, Riverside got a double-win from Jacob Alderson in individual events (long jump in 20 feet, 6 3/4 inches and high jump in 6-4) and a dual-win from teammate Skylar Hudnall (800-meter run in 2 minutes, 4.22 seconds and 1,600 in 4:25.11) to amass 65.33 points to finish a distant runner-up to winner Buckhannon-Upshur (115.66 points).
Alderson also grabbed a second-place finish in the 110 high hurdles (15.92).
Riverside placed well in three of the five relay races. The 4x200 unit of Andrew Baria, Logan Nelson, Malik Brown and Cameron Lewis finished third in 1:35.47.
In both the 4x100 (45.96) and 4x400 (3:45.81), the Warriors were fourth. The quartet running the shorter race included Baria, Nelson, Lewis and Braydin Ward. The 4x400 unit featured Hudnall, Lewis, Brown and Bryce Green.
On the girls side, Riverside’s Aliyah Smith was a double-winner as her team finished fifth with 54 points. Buckhannon-Upshur won with 130.
Smith was victorious in the 100 (12.84) and 100 hurdles (15.74), as well as placing third in the long jump (14-8) just ahead of teammate Madison Young (fifth in 14-5 1/2). Riverside’s Mallory Crowder earned top honors in the shot put with a toss of 35-3 3/4.
The Warriors’ shuttle hurdle relay unit of Smith, Mikyira Flippen, Taylor Dankmeyer and Ireli Alvarez was runner-up with a clocking of 1:15.95.
In the Culicerto event at Beckley, the Oak Hill boys received another strong showing from sprinter Conlan Brooks in placing second overall to champion Woodrow Wilson with 79 points. Midland Trail placed 12th with 10 points.
Brooks crossed the finish line first in both the 200 (22.93) and 400 (52.02), as well as placing second in the 100 (11.21).
In the 400, the Red Devils also had James Green (fourth in 53.38) and Ty Wilburn (sixth in 55.11) among the placers.
Other individual highlights on the day for Oak Hill came from Eli Calloway (third in 110 high hurdles in 17.2), Caleb Carver (third in 3,200 in 11:28.38), Austin Bias (fourth in 1,600 in 4:55.46) and Malakai Baker (fourth in high jump in 5-10).
The Red Devils triumphed in two relays. The team of Brooks, Green, Wilburn and Holden Hayes crossed first in the 4x400 (3:40.51), while Bias, Green, Chase Crosier and Matthew Yarber teamed up to take the 4x800 in 8:51.35.
Todd Perry’s third-place effort in the discus (112-9) led the Midland Trail boys.
The OHHS girls scored 15 points to place eighth in the team race won by Woodrow Wilson. For Oak Hill, Jade Babkirk placed fourth in the 800 (2:40.45), and the 4x200 relay squad of Brooke Hurley, Graclin Tabit, Navaeh Nicholes and Sam Dean finished fourth in 1:58.74.
On April 18, the Oak Hill boys placed second to host Nicholas County in the Frank Young Invitational. Brooks led the way by sweeping the 100 (11.03), 200 (22.84) and 400 (52.67), while Calloway won the 110 hurdles (17.06).
The Red Devil girls were fourth in that meet on the strength of two first-place relay finishes. The 4x200 team of Tabit, Nicholes, Dean and Ava Curtis won in 1:59.27, while the 4x400 quartet of Curtis, Dean, Babkirk and Bethany Rosiek was victorious in 4:44.09.
For complete results of both meets, visit runwv.com.
