Oak Hill High head track and field coach Matthew Sydnor has been pleasantly surprised with his teams this year, especially with a boys squad that has posted overall team wins in two meets.
This spring, the Red Devil boys walked away with team trophies from the Dick Darby Classic in Poca and the H.B. Thomas Invitational at Shady Spring.
The Devils were "very close" in other meets, Sydnor said. "The strength right now is the sprinters, and the field events." Improvements are being made in the distance running component, he said.
Senior sprinter Leonard Farrow has been joined by freshman Conlan Brooks in helping guide the Red Devil sprint corps this spring. Brooks and Farrow are "neck and neck," Sydnor said.
Oak Hill's Lucas Whaples has the fourth-best AAA shot put effort (46-0) in the state as of last week, according to www.runwv.com.
Senior first-time competitor Cade Maynor has provided Oak Hill with a big boost, Sydnor said. Maynor has turned in solid times in the 400, and he's cleared 20 feet in the long jump. "Honestly, he can get more," Sydnor said.
Oak Hill's 4x200 and 4x400 relay units have been solid, as well. The 4x2 quartet of Farrow, Brooks, Ty Wilburn and Colton Workman has clocked a 1:33.64, good for eighth so far in the state. The 4x400 team features Maynor, Wilburn, Workman and either Chance Minor or Jack Hayes.
For the OHHS girls, Eden Gilkey (distance) and Samiah Lynch (sprints, relays) "are our top seniors leading the way. Other than that, we have a really young team; I've got a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are learning this year but they are going to be really good," said Sydnor. Kadence Lucas in the shot put and discus leads the field events for girls.
If things fall into place, "Our boys team has got a great shot at taking the regional plaque," Sydnor said. "I believe in this team. Our (assistant) coaches (Dave) Gorby and (Chris) Selvey believe in this team."
In the triple-A field, the Woodrow Wilson girls are led by shot putter Bella Staples, whose 36-6 1/2 distance is second-best in the state. Somalia Nelson (5-0) is tied for fourth in the high jump, Kyndall Ince (16-3) is fifth in the long jump, and Mya Wooten (12.83) was sixth-fastest in the 100 through last week. The Woodrow girls 4x200 (1:47.91) is third in 1:47.91.
The Flying Eagles boys shuttles team is fourth-best in 1:01.17.
• • •
Among the best state efforts this spring in Class A by locals include Richwood's Josh Landreth, who tops the discus field with a heave of 142-8.
Also on the boys side, James Monroe's Haiden Huffman (6-0) is in a three-way tie for first in the high jump, according to runwv.com. The Greenbrier West shuttle hurdles team is fourth at 1:06.8, the Cavaliers' Matthew Thomas (2:10.53) is fifth-best in the 800, and Meadow Bridge's Jaden Gladwell (4:50.05) is seventh-fastest in the 1,600.
In the small schools girls division, Richwood's Carlee Dillard and James Monroe's Lilly Jackson are tied for third in the high jump with clearances of 5-2.
Third-year Midland Trail head coach Brooke Copenhaver says her teams have been "pretty competitive" this spring.
"We have some really good relay teams," she said.
Leading the charge on both boys and girls side in the relays are the shuttle hurdles units. The girls team is comprised of Zoe McManaway, Isabelle Clark, Arabelle Burdette and Sydney Chapman. For the boys, it's Xander Johns, David Moore, Daniel Fisher and Cayson Vines.
Chapman "has a really good chance to go to states" in both individual hurdles races, and McManaway leads the girls sprinters.
For the Trail boys individually, Johns in the 300 hurdles and Vines in the 100 could present good scoring opportunities. And, T.C. Perry was second in both the shot put and the discus at the recent Coalfield Conference meet and is poised to compete well again, Copenhaver said.
She said it's been good to get back in the swing of things. "I feel like this is the first year (of her three) we've competed normally," she said.
In Meadow Bridge, head coach Jordan O'Dell says the Wildcats have a small roster this spring. And, the seven-team roster will be whittled down some by the time the region meet rolls around due to some athletes being on a trip.
"On the boys side, we have Jaden Gladwell, who will be racing the 1,600m and the 3200m," O'Dell said over the weekend. "He has previously run 4:50 and 10:40, respectively.
"Right now based on prior times this year, he's seeded first in the mile in our region and second in the 2-mile."
O'Dell is anticipating a competition that will have Gladwell facing off with, among others, Trey Stanley from Richwood, in both of those races. "It's very possible he could run in the 4:40s this week in the mile and could push 10:30 or below with good races in the two. I do think those times could go lower at states as well."
Joining Gladwell in the MBHS distance corps has been Corey Kincaid, who has been in the 5:30- to 6-minute range in the 1,600 this year. "But he's posted a PR in two different races on the front end of meets where he was racing four events, including a PR of more than 40 (seconds) in the 2-mile a few meets ago. If he has a good race, I could see him going sub-5:30 in the mile. I haven't made a final decision on other races for him, but I'm leaning towards sticking him in the 800 and could see him running around a 2:20 in the 800. I do think with a good race Corey could sneak himself into third to qualify for states in either race."
Colby Crookshanks runs sprints and throws for Meadow Bridge. "He's been on the outside looking in at point positions in the 100 and 200 most of the season, but the capability to perform and make it to states is there for him in either event," O'Dell said. "He also has thrown well off and on in the season."
On the girls side, freshman Emma Hatcher "has been consistent throughout the season." That included a personal record in the long jump by about 2 feet at the Coalfield Conference meet. "She has the potential to pick up some points there, but I don't think she'll be able to break top three this year to punch a bid to states."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
