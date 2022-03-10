The Midland Trail Patriots saw their 2021-22 boys basketball season end on Wednesday, March 2 with a tournament loss on the road.
Midland Trail fell 63-48 to eventual state tournament qualifier Herbert Hoover in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal.
For the Patriots, who concluded their campaign with an 8-13 record, John Paul Morrison scored 16 points and claimed six rebounds, and Eli Campbell logged 12 points and five assists.
Also in the scoring column for Trail were: Matthew Light, 8; Cody Harrell, 4; Zack Baird, 2; Ayden Simms, 1; T.C. Perry, 3; and Cade Kincaid, 2.
Perry grabbed 10 rebounds, and Harrell and Simms had five caroms each.
On the season, Light ended as Midland Trail's leading scorer with a 16.7 points per game average, and Morrison followed at 14.2 points per outing. Morrison and Perry (4.9 ppg) each pulled down 6.6 rebounds nightly.
Campbell supplied 7.5 points and 4.0 assists per contest, Harrell had 7.2 points and 4.2 boards per game, Baird scored at a 4.4 points per game clip, and Simms scored at a 3.4 ppg pace.
