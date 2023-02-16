The 2023 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament continued Tuesday night in Hico.
The No. 2 seed Midland Trail girls downed the No. 3 Valley girls 35-21.
In the boys game, No. 2 Valley escaped with a 29-24 verdict over No. 3 Fayetteville. A 13-8 second-quarter advantage helped lift Valley.
In the girls outing, Midland Trail received a game-high 17 points from Raygen Parsons, including 14 in an active second half. Also in the scoring column were: Whitney Bibb, 3; Ava Campbell, 8; Rachel Pritt, 1; Madison Rader, 2; Jessi Mooney, 2; and Kiley Calloway, 2.
Hadassah Hamm bucketed 11 points to guide the Greyhounds. Also providing offense were: Hayleigh Newman, 4; Raelyn Morris, 5; and Brayleigh Coping, 1.
Shannon Smith tallied 10 points to lead the Valley boys. Also providing offense were: Caden Morris, 3; Von Brockman, 8; and Tavion Woods, 8.
Ben Harrison netted 10 points to pace the Pirates. Other scorers included: Camryn Thomas, 5; Levi Shrewsberry, 2; Carson Nicolau, 2; LaShawn Nicholes, 2; and Payton Hall, 3.
Action continues Friday, then games conclude Saturday beginning with the girls consolation at noon.
— Steve Keenan
