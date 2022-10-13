In recent high school football games:
Midland Trail 44
Liberty 14
The Patriots rebounded from a shutout loss to Nicholas County by thumping host Liberty 44-14 last Friday.
Receiver Cody Harrell enjoyed a big night for Midland Trail, hauling in six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns and carrying the ball four times for 24 yards and another TD.
River Barnhouse had eight rushes for 26 yards and a six-pointer, Jaden Gladwell had three carries for 12 yards, and Cade Ooten had a 6-yard carry.
Through the air, Gladwell was 8-of-13 for 94 yards, two TDs and an interception, while Aiden Maichle was 1-of-1 for 26 yards and a score.
Zane Burford caught a 6-yard pass.
Placekicker Talon Shockey was solid, going 5-of-5 in PAT kicks and connecting on a 33-yard field goal.
The Trail defense got an interception returned for a score by Kaden Lephew, as well as an interception by Landon Syner.
The Class A No. 17 Patriots (5-2) face a crucial battle at home at 7:30 p.m. this Friday against No. 3 James Monroe (6-0).
Meadow Bridge 28
Webster County 0
Kaiden Sims rushed 27 times for 148 yards and found the end zone twice (1 and 11 yards) to power the Wildcat offense in the 28-0 shutout of the Highlanders.
Conner Mullins (six carries for 11 yards) scored a pair of TD runs covering 1 yard. Also, Seaton Mullins had seven carries for 17 yards, and Trip Roles gained 10 yards on two tries.
Seaton Mullins completed his only passing attempt, a 46-yarder to Brycen Sawyers.
Sawyers had a two-point conversion reception, and Seaton Mullins had a conversion run.
Blake Bennett compiled 11 tackles to lead the MB defense. Roles had seven tackles and Conner Mullins six. Dakota Hayes logged an interception.
Class A No. 26 Meadow Bridge (2-4) hosts tri-No. 23 Summers County (3-3) this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Capital 26
Riverside 6
Riverside dipped to 1-5 with the loss to the Cougars.
Jaylen Symns threw a 26-yard pass to Brock Jeffries for the Warriors' lone score.
Jake Walker was 9-of-17 for 40 yards and an interception for the game, and Symns was 2-of-3 for 28 yards.
Jeffries caught two passes for 28 yards, and Michael Terrell hauled in five for 21 yards.
Reed Marsico carried nine times for 34 yards to lead the ground game.
Adam Wilkinson recorded seven solo tackles and one assist for the RHS prevent unit. Braydin Ward had four tackles and two assists.
The Warriors host South Charleston at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.