Below is a list of Fayette County placers in last week’s Class A Region 3 Track and Field Championships at Beckley:
Girls
Midland Trail — Zoe McManaway, 2nd in 100-meter dash (14.12); Sydney Chapman, 4th in 100 hurdles (18.77); 5th in 4x100 (1:00.53); 4th in shuttle hurdles (1:19.79); Lily Bostic, 6th in long jump (10-11)
Meadow Bridge — Emma Hatcher, 5th in long jump (11-7)
Boys
Midland Trail — Xander Johns, 3rd in 110 hurdles (18.61); Johns, fifth in 300 hurdles (48.35); 5th in 4x100 (51.89); 4th in shuttle hurdles (1:14.60); T.C. Perry, 6th in shot put (34-8); Perry, 3rd in discus (110-0 1/4)
Meadow Bridge — Colby Crookshanks, 5th in 200 (15.66); Jaden Gladwell, 5th in 800 (2:22.71); Gladwell, 2nd in 1,600 (5:09.05); Gladwell, 2nd in 3,200 (10:46.63)
The Charleston Catholic girls won the team title with 154 points, while the Webster County boys won their division with 142 points. Richwood was runner-up in both.
