Midland Trail ended its middle school softball regular season with a 22-1 win over Oak Hill on Wednesday.
During the contest, Trail's Nevaeh Hall broke the school record for RBIs in a season. The mark was previously held by Layla Tompkins. Hall currently stands at 27 RBIs.
Hall was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Midland Trail against Oak Hill. Presley Walker was 1-for-4 and drove in four runs. Also, C.J. Ford (1-for-2), Stephanie Harrell (1-for-2) and Ava Campbell drove in one run apiece.
For Oak Hill, Craddock drove in Osborne with the lone run.
Madison Rader threw a four-inning no-hitter for Trail, striking out 11 and allowing no earned runs.
The girls Fayette County championship games begin on Thursday, May 12 at Oak Hill. At 5:30 p.m., No. 1 Midland Trail faces No. 4 Oak Hill. Then, No. 2 Fayetteville and No. 3 Valley square off at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the consolation game is set for 5:30 p.m. and the championship game for 7:30 p.m.
• • •
In a middle school baseball contest Wednesday, Midland Trail posted an exciting 7-6 victory in nine innings over Fayetteville.
The contest was the conclusion of a game begun earlier this season. The score was 4-4 in the top of the eighth when the game resumed this week.
Midland Trail's Aidan Foster rapped a walk-off single on a 2-0 count in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring home the winning run.
Foster ended up going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jake Ewing was 3-for-5, Kurtis Koch was 2-for-4, and Brody Jones, Jayvin Willis (rbi), Gregory Cramer and Dakota Bennett (rbi) supplied one hit apiece. Kolton Eades also knocked in a run.
Fayetteville was led by Xaylen Johns and Ben Harrison, with two hits each. Harrison had one RBI. Landen Bragg, Tucker Spearen, Weston Fowler and Timothy Smith each delivered a base hit, and Levi Shrewsberry drove in a run.
Koch struck out 12 Fayetteville batters and allowed four hits and no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for Trail, and Foster pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief.
For Fayetteville, Johns fanned 12 and yielded six hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, while Shrewsberry threw 2 2/3 relief innings.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.