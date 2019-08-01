The stadium lights will shine again soon as Friday night high school football, 2019 version, arrives. Following are a few high school football notes as preparation for the season begins in earnest:
• According to head coach Frank Isaacs, Midland Trail High School football players must report at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 for the first day of practice for the 2019 season.
• Oak Hill High scrimmages are as follows: Saturday, Aug. 17 versus Summers County at home, 10 a.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 24 versus Man at home, 1 p.m.
• Midland Trail High will scrimmage Gilmer County at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Hico. On Saturday, Aug. 24, the Patriots will host their annual grid-o-rama beginning at 10 a.m. Schools joining Trail will be Shady Spring, Webster County, Pocahontas County, Clay County, Lincoln County and Sherman.
• Meadow Bridge will host Sherman at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The Wildcats will then play in a grid-o-rama at Independence on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
• The majority of teams statewide will initiate their campaigns on Friday, Aug. 30. Locally on that night, Meadow Bridge will host Van at 7:30 p.m., Midland Trail will entertain Independence at 7:30 p.m., and Oak Hill will host Nicholas County at 7 p.m.
• Preseason information and game reports and statistics as the season moves forward can be submitted to The Fayette Tribune and The Montgomery Herald. Information for football and other fall sports can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or in person at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill. Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
