Below are some recent results from middle school sports contests for which information was supplied to The Fayette Tribune:
SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 20
Oak Hill 0
The Patriots shut out the Red Devils last week.
Madison Rader hurled a no-hitter for Midland Trail, striking out 10 in the process.
Rader and Kyndal Parsons were each 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to power the Trail hitting attack. Presley Walker (1-for-3) also knocked in three runs.
Also, Nevaeh Hall was 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI, Raygen Parsons was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Jessi Mooney and Saelyr Wilson each had one RBI.
BASEBALL
Midland Trail 20
Valley 8
Last week, the Patriots cruised by the Greyhounds 20-8.
Aidan Foster (3-for-3 with a triple), Jayvin Willis (2-for-3 with a double) and Jake Ewing (2-for-3 with a pair of doubles) produced three RBIs apiece for Midland Trail.
Other leading contributors included: Nick Workman, 1-for-3 with a three-bagger and one RBI; Aiden Weis with two RBIs, Kurtis Koch with a double and an RBI; and Dakota Bennett with one RBI.
For Valley, contributors were: C. Thacker 1-1 (rbi), S. Politino (rbi), B. Foster (rbi).
Foster struck out four Greyhounds to gain the pitching win. He had relief help from Gregory Cramer and Kolton Eades.
• • •
In earlier games:
SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 28
Glenwood 5
The Patriots easily defeated Glenwood.
Leaders for Trail were as follows: N. Hall 4-5 (2b, 2 3b, 6 rbi), A. Campbell 3-3 (2b, 2 rbi), R. Parsons 3-3 (3b, 2 rbi), M. Rader 2-4 (2b, 3b, 3 rbi), J. Mooney 1-2 (2 rbi), K. Parsons 2-5 (2b, rbi), C. Ford 2-2 (rbi), P. Walker 1-4 (2b, rbi), S. Wilson 1-1 (rbi) and R. Harrell (rbi).
Hall and K. Parsons scored four runs apiece. Hall, Mooney and Harrell swiped two bases apiece.
Dasile was 1-for-2 for Glenwood.
Rader gained the pitching win for Midland Trail.
BASEBALL
Midland Trail 14
Glenwood 4
Midland Trail upped its record to 2-0 with the win on the road.
Offensive leaders for the Patriots were: Aidan Foster 2-4 (2 rbi), Nick Workman 1-3 (2b, 2 rbi), Jayvin Willis 1-2 (2b, rbi), Kurtis Koch (rbi and 3 runs) and Gregory Cramer 1-4.
For Glenwood, L. Dillon was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Koch secured the triumph on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing just one hit in 4 2/3 innings.
E. Wright fanned 13 in four innings for Glenwood.
• • •
Also, Kurtis Koch and Aidan Foster each drove in three runs, and Brody Jones, Aiden Weis and Preston Eades knocked in two apiece as Midland Trail defeated Fayetteville.
Koch and Foster supplied three hits each, and Jones and Jayvin Willis both had two hits. Other offensive contributors were Rhyder McGraw, Anderson Eades, Evan Adkins, Gregory Cramer, Jake Ewing, Nick Workman and Rayce Dickerson.
For the Pirates, Weston Fowler drove in a run.
With five strikeouts, Koch picked up the pitching win for the Patriots.
• • •
