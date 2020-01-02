SMITHERS — One had a much easier test than the other, but both George Washington Middle School teams captured championships Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Valley Holiday Invitational Tournament.
In the girls championship matchup of the middle school event sponsored by Valley PK-8 and City Hoops, the Blue Devils held off a stiff challenge from Midland Trail, 27-23. After two straight buckets by Trail's Rumor Barnhouse cut the GW lead to one point, 23-22, midway through the fourth, the Blue Devils responded with a pair of foul shots from Alyssa Raynes and a deuce from Kelsey Brock to gain some breathing room at 27-22.
Raynes tallied 18 points to lead George Washington, while Addy Isaacs led the Patriots with 10 markers.
A 13-2 first-quarter spread propelled the George Washington boys past Midland Trail by a 59-23 count in their title contest.
Sam Thompson scored 16 to lead the winners, while Justin Cooper's 11 points paced Midland Trail.
In the consolation games Saturday, both Clay County teams dispatched host Valley. In the girls game, Clay triumphed by a 25-16 verdict, while the Mustangs easily defeated the Greyhounds, 55-17, in the boys outing.
The Clay girls were led by Iyauna Evans and Kenzie Corwell, who scored seven points each. Madison Young tallied eight for Valley, which was just 2-of-17 from the charity stripe.
In the boys contest, the Mustangs got nine points from Cody Adkins and eight apiece from Jamison Bodkins and Landon Spradlin as all 11 players dressed contributed to the scoring. Auston Preast netted six to lead Valley, which held a 9-7 lead after the first period before things went south.
• • •
Both George Washington squads advanced with Friday wins over Clay County, while the Midland Trail teams moved on with Friday triumphs over Valley.
In the Trail-Valley girls game, the Patriots handled the Greyhounds, 28-14.
For Midland Trail, Rumor Barnhouse led the way with 10 points. Other scorers were: Jayla Barnhouse, 2; Addy Isaacs, 6; Saelyr Wilson, 2; Maddy Harrell, 2; Meagan Hendrick, 4; and Mary Kate Taylor, 2.
Emily Myers scored eight to lead the Valley attack. Other point-producers were: Madison Young, 2; Destiny Scott, 2; and Jacie Wiseman, 2.
The Patriot boys squeaked by Valley, 26-25.
Landon Syner scored eight to pace Midland Trail. Justin Cooper and Eli Campbell added seven each, David Moore tallied three, and Brayden Hanshew had one.
Auston Preast bucketed 14 points for the Greyhounds. Sean Sizemore chipped in six and David Spaulding five.
In George Washington's 48-33 boys win over Clay Friday, Jonah Wilfong tallied 17 points for GW, and Ayden Brown led Clay with nine points.
• • •
Following are the girls individual award winners:
Most valuable player — Alyssa Raynes, George Washington
All-tournament — Raynes; Iyauna Evans, Clay County; Madison Young, Valley; Addy Isaacs, Midland Trail; and Zoey Hoffman, George Washington
Following are the boys individual award winners:
Most valuable player — Sam Thompson, George Washington
All-tournament — Thompson; Jamison Bodkins, Clay County; Titan Arthur, Valley; Justin Cooper, Midland Trail; and Jonah Wilfong, George Washington
• • •
Girls championship
George Washington (27)
Alyssa Raynes 6 3-4 18, Alivia Luikart 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Brock 3 1-2 7, Zoey Hoffman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-8 27
Midland Trail (23)
Ava Dickerson 0 2-2 2, Jayla Barnhouse 1 0-2 2, Addy Isaacs 4 2-4 10, Rumor Barnhouse 3 1-2 7, Meagan Hendrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-10 23
GW: 2 12 9 4 — 27
MT: 6 3 9 5 — 23
3-point goals: GW: 3 (Raynes 3); MT: 0. Fouled out: None.
• • •
Boys championship
George Washington (59)
Patrick Reilly 1 1-1 3, Jackson Mallett 2 0-0 4, Sam Thompson 8 0-0 16, Jonah Wilfong 6 1-2 13, Wyatt Lake 2 0-0 4, Dylan Blackshire 1 0-0 2, Cole Whittington 2 1-1 5, Nicholas Pitchford 3 0-0 7, Josh Moody 2 1-1 5. Totals: 27 4-5 59
Midland Trail (23)
Ivan Perdue 1 0-0 2, Ben Shumate 1 0-0 3, Landon Syner 3 2-2 8, Justin Cooper 3 5-5 11, Eli Campbell 0 1-1 1. Totals: 8 7-7 23
GW: 13 14 12 20 — 59
MT: 2 4 10 7 — 23
3-point goals: GW: 1 (Pitchford); MT: 1 (Shumate). Fouled out: None.
• • •
Girls consolation
Clay County (25)
Iyauna Evans 3 0-4 7, Jaylynn Robinson 2 1-2 5, Kenzie Corwell 3 1-2 7, Lilly Goldizen 1 0-0 2, Bindi Cottrell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 2-8 25
Valley (16)
Emily Myers 1 1-2 3, Samantha Edwards 0 1-2 1, Madison Young 4 0-9 8, Destiny Scott 2 0-2 4, Jacie Wiseman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 2-17 16
CC: 7 2 10 6 — 25
V: 6 5 4 1 — 16
3-point goals: CC: 1 (Evans); V: 0. Fouled out: None.
• • •
Boys consolation
Clay County (55)
Zachary Deyton 1 0-0 2, Isaac Brown 2 0-0 6, Ayden Brown 1 0-0 2, B.J. Williams 3 0-0 6, Kendall Truman 1 0-0 2, Micah Osborne 1 1-2 3, Jamison Bodkins 4 0-0 8, Elijah Elliott 1 0-0 2, Landon Spradlin 3 0-0 8, Cody Adkins 4 1-1 9, Landon Williams 3 0-0 7. Totals: 24 2-3 55
Valley (17)
Christian Watson 0 0-2 0, Auston Preast 1 4-4 6, Titan Arthur 1 1-3 3, David Spaulding 1 2-4 5, Casey Chapman 1 0-2 2, Brayden Arthur 0 0-2 0, Isaiah Turner 0 1-4 1. Totals: 4 8-19 17
CC: 7 15 15 18 — 55
V: 9 3 2 3 — 17
3-point goals: CC: 5 (I. Brown 2, Spradlin 2, L. Williams); V: 1 (Spaulding). Fouled out: Deyton (CC), Elliott (CC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.