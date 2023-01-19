Below is a listing of recent high school basketball games through Monday night for which results were supplied to The Fayette Tribune (please send results to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com or on Twitter at gb_scribe):
Boys
Greenbrier West 73
Meadow Bridge 35
On Jan. 13, the Cavaliers easily handled visiting Meadow Bridge 73-35.
Greenbrier West placed four players in double figures in the scoring column. Dale Boone led the way with 16 points, while Tanner Hagy, Michael Kanode and Braydon McClung netted 12, 11 and 10, respectively.
Boone buried four 3-pointers for the Cavaliers, who led 22-7 at the end of the first period.
Brycen Sawyers scored 20 for the Wildcats (3-8).
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 1 0-0 3, Blake Bennett 2 1-4 5, Brycen Sawyers 8 4-8 20, Conner Mullins 2 2-2 7, Conner Chester 0 0-0 0, Cordell McClung 0 0-0 0, Jakob Bowman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-17 35
Greenbrier West
Braydon McClung 5 0-0 10, Tanner Hagy 5 0-0 12, Damian Dixon 2 0-0 5, Kadin Parker 1 0-1 2, Matthew Thomas 4 1-2 11, Isaac Agee 0 0-0 0, Dale Boone 6 0-0 16, Chris Davis 0 2-2 2, Levi Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Asher Barclay 2 0-0 4, Michael Kanode 3 5-8 11. Totals: 28 8-13 73
MB 7 14 7 7 — 35
GW 22 14 19 18 — 73
Three-point goals: MB: 2 (Hayes, Mullins); GW: 9 (Hagy 2, Dixon, Thomas 2, Boone 4). Fouled out: None.
Midland Trail 62
Sherman 46
Three players provided double-digit scoring on Jan. 12 as the Patriots ran past Sherman 62-46 to boost their record to 5-1.
Matthew Light scored 16, Cody Harrell 14 and Eli Campbell 12 for the winners.
Justin Cooper, Jaden Gladwell and Landon Syner provided six points apiece, and T.C. Perry netted two.
Harrell cleared seven rebounds, and Syner and Perry pulled down five caroms each.
Light logged six steals, and Campbell had five assists and three steals.
Midland Trail, winners of five straight, was slated to host Greenbrier West on Jan. 17. The Patriots visit Herbert Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Trail's game last week with Nicholas County at Hico was postponed to Jan. 26.
Covington 70
Meadow Bridge 30
On Jan. 11, the Wildcat boys dropped a 70-30 decision at Covington, Va.
Brycen Sawyers netted 19, Conner Mullins seven and Dakota Hayes and Blake Bennett two each for Meadow Bridge.
Midland Trail 63
Greenbrier West 57
Surging Midland Trail followed a strong second-quarter effort to a 63-57 conquest of Greenbrier West at Hico on Tuesday.
In winning its sixth straight, Midland Trail placed three players in double figures in the scoring column. Matthew Light tallied 21 to lead the way, and Justin Cooper and Eli Campbell netted 14 each.
Cooper had 10 rebounds and Cody Harrell pulled down six, and Light provided three assists and four steals.
For the Cavaliers (2-7), Michael Kanode scored 16, Braydon McClung 14 and Dale Boone 12.
Midland Trail (6-1) travels to Herbert Hoover on Thursday.
Greenbrier West
Braydon McClung 3 8-10 14, Tanner Hagy 1 3-6 6, Kadin Parker 2 0-0 5, Matthew Thomas 0 0-0 0, Isaac Agee 0 0-0 0, Dale Boone 4 1-2 12, Chris Davis 0 0-1 0, Asher Barclay 2 0-0 4, Michael Kanode 7 2-4 16. Totals: 19 14-23 57
Midland Trail
Justin Cooper 5 4-8 14, Cody Harrell 2 2-2 7, Matthew Light 7 7-11 21, Jaden Gladwell 3 0-1 7, T.C. Perry 0 0-0 0, Eli Campbell 5 1-2 14. Totals: 22 14-24 63
GW 16 12 14 15 — 57
MT 14 21 15 13 — 63
Three-point goals: GW: 5 (Boone 3, Hagy, Parker); M: 5 (Harrell, Gladwell, Campbell 3). Fouled out: Gladwell (MT)
Girls
Meadow Bridge 57
Van 21
Balanced scoring led Meadow Bridge past Van 57-21 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Kierston Rozell tallied 16 points, Mackenzie Phillips had 12 and Sierra Simmons bucketed 11 to lead Meadow Bridge.
Other Wildcat scorers were: Charity Reichard, 4; Riley Roberts, 3; Kaitlyn Cooper, 6; and Lillian Hayes, 5.
Van scoring was as follows. Emma Wilcox, 15; Hailey Tackett, 4; and Kylie Lovejoy, 2.
Meadow Bridge (10-1) hosts Independence at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
