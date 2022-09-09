In high school football action last week, Midland Trail evened its record at 1-1 with a 42-3 pasting of Tolsia, Meadow Bridge whipped visiting Richwood 42-8 (see separate story), Oak Hill suffered a 40-0 shutout on the road to Independence, and Riverside dropped a 35-28 verdict at Parkersburg.
Below is a recap of those games:
Independence 40
Oak Hill 0
Host Independence dominated Oak Hill 40-0 last Friday.
The Patriots limited the Red Devils to 9 yards in total offense on the night.
Alex Baxter rushed five times for 16 yards to lead the OHHS ground game.
Alex Colaiseno completed seven of 12 passes for 23 yards and was intercepted twice.
Trent Rider caught three passes for 9 yards, Braylan Thomas hauled in two aerials for 8 yards, and Baxter had 6 yards on two receptions.
Elijah Gray recorded an interception for the Red Devil defense.
Midland Trail 42
Tolsia 3
Midland Trail rebounded from a first-week loss to Clay County by cruising past host Tolsia 42-3 last Friday.
For the Patriots (1-1), several players got into the scoring act. River Barnhouse provided touchdowns on runs covering 4 and 17 yards, Kaden Lephew and Will McGraw each tallied a 3-yard TD burst, and Jaden Gladwell tossed scoring passes to Cody Harrell (18 yards) and Landon Syner (44).
On the evening, Gladwell was an efficient 10 of 12 passing for 237 yards and the two scores. Aiden Maichle also completed a pass.
Harrell hauled in six passes for 142 yards. The receiving corps also included Syner (1-44), Ian Harper (1-28), Zane Burford (2-23) and Xaylen Johns (1-4).
Barnhouse paced the ground game with 39 yards, while Harrell had 31, Max White 29 and McGraw 25.
Parkersburg 35
Riverside 28
The Warriors trailed 21-7 at halftime before rallying and falling just short of the Big Reds on the road Friday.
For Riverside (0-2), Jake Walker was 17 of 33 through the air for 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His scoring passes covered 27 yards to Adam Wilkinson, 85 yards to Michael Terrell and 9 yards to Jaylen Symns.
Bryce Green also supplied a 3-yard TD run for the Warriors, Jase Cook provided two PAT kicks, and Walker threw a successful conversion pass to Symns.
Terrell caught two passes for 85 yards, Symns had eight receptions for 54 yards, and Braydin Ward snared two passes for 48 yards.
Reed Marsico powered the RHS ground attack with 143 yards on 23 carries. Walker contributed 60 yards on 12 attempts.
For the Riverside defense, Alex Baria led with five solo tackles and three assists, and Justin Rucker and Wilkinson each had three solo stops.
This week's matchups include:
• Princeton (2-0) at Oak Hill (1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
• Midland Trail (1-1) at Meadow Bridge (1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
• St. Albans (0-2) at Riverside (0-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
