The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host another trout stocking in Fayette County this weekend. Volunteers will gather in the lower parking area of Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery along Route 61 at Ingram Branch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 to stock thousands of brown trout fingerlings in Loup Creek. Anyone who would like to join the Trout Unlimited members is advised to bring waders or wading shorts and shoes for the stocking. For more on the Ernie Nester Chapter, visit its website at www.enctu.org.