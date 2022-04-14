Maxwell Underwood's embrace of wrestling took a little while, but he's all in now.
"I started wrestling my eighth-grade middle school year," Underwood said late last month. "I played football since seventh grade.
"Growing up, I always wanted to play football at the next level. Then the past couple of years, I kind of fell out of love with football and fell in love with wrestling and realized that's something I want to focus on more."
To that end, the senior signed a letter of intent recently to enroll at WVU Tech in Beckley and compete for the Golden Bears' wrestling program.
"It's exciting to be able to further my wrestling career at WVU Tech," Underwood said following a ceremony attended by family, teammates, classmates, coaches and school administrators in the school gymnasium. "I'm looking forward to it."
A three-time state wrestling qualifier in his last three seasons, Underwood said steady improvement occurred by "really focusing in and setting goals for myself. Coach Dave (Vincent, OHHS head coach), really one of his main points of coaching is having something to work towards, and I fell short of my goal this year, sadly, of placing in the states. But that drive is what got me there the past three years."
His time at Oak Hill has "been a great experience," he said. "Coming in as a freshman you're kinda overwhelmed.
"But it's a small, close-knit family. Once you get in, you're a member. You always have your wrestling brothers to count on."
Underwood, who competed in the 195-pound weight class in his final two campaigns at OHHS, will start out wrestling at 197 for the Golden Bears.
Moving on to WVU Tech will be a challenge, Underwood admits. "The next level is a pretty big jump from high school, no matter what level you compete in." He says he needs to work in the offseason to "refine my wrestling technique" and "stay in the weightroom and get stronger."
He intends to major in construction management at Tech.
"He's been one of the hardest workers we've had the last couple of years," OHHS head coach Dave Vincent said of Underwood, "and he's had a desire to excel in the sport."
