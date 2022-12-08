Middle school basketball roundup:
Valley 39
Richwood 16
On Dec. 5, the Valley PK-8 girls improved to 2-0 with the 39-16 defeat of host Richwood.
Raelyn Morris netted 16 points to lead the offensive attack. Other point-producers included: Hayleigh Newman, 6; Hadassah Hamm, 8; Miranda Stover, 6; and Sakiah Hutchinson, 3.
Richwood scorers were: B. Crist, 4; K. Moore, 6; K. Shaver, 4; and P. Donelson, 2.
The Greyhounds will host Mount Hope Christian on Dec. 6.
Valley 36
Fayetteville 34
In a girls middle school basketball game on Dec. 1, the Valley Greyhounds got 3-point goals from Hayleigh Newman and Riley Price in overtime to eke past visiting Fayetteville 36-34.
Newman scored 13 points to pace the Valley attack, and Raelyn Morris contributed 10. Also providing offense were: Hadassah Hamm, 5; Brayleigh Coping, 2; Sakiah Hutchinson, 3; and Price, 3.
Mia Calloway netted a game-high 16 points for the Pirates, while teammate Amy Hollandsworth tossed in 13. Other scorers were: Kinzlee Dove, 2; and Kinzlee Hildebrand, 3.
