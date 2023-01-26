Following is a summary of a handful of recent middle school basketball games:
Valley 48
Richwood 15
In a Jan. 19 girls contest, Raelyn Morris came up big for the Valley girls in the win, as she tallied 22 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had five steals.
Also for Valley, Hadassah Hamm collected 17 points and five steals on the night. Teammate Hayleigh Newman logged five points and five steals, and Riley Price had five rebounds.
Richwood
Brailynn Crist 0 0-2 0, Kailynn Williams 1 1-2 3, Kindalynn Moore 1 2-2 4, Madison Mullins 1 0-0 2, Emma Marlowe 1 0-0 2, Chloe Robinson 1 0-0 2, Piper Donelson 0 0-2 0, Aliya Cunningham 1 0-4 2. Totals: 6 3-12 15
Valley
Hayleigh Newman 2 0-0 5, Raelyn Morris 10 1-2 22, Hadassah Hamm 8 1-1 17, Miranda Stover 1 0-0 2, Ava Arthur 0 0-0 0, Riley Price 0 0-0 0, Emily Toney 1 0-0 2, Sakiah Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Brayleigh Coping 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-3 48
R 2 2 5 6 — 15
V 14 10 17 7 — 48
3-point goals: R: 0; V: 2 (Newman, Morris). Fouled out: None
Valley 58
Richwood 21
In the subsequent boys game on Jan. 19, Valley enjoyed a hot start and raced past the Lumberjacks.
Von Brockman scored 16 points, Davion Woods added 13 and Cedric Coping had 11 to power the Valley charge.
For Richwood, Parker Giles led the way with 10 points.
Richwood
Parker Giles 3 4-4 10, Riley Crites 1 2-2 4, Preston Boyce 0 0-2 0, Gavin Lloyd 0 1-2 1, Remington Frame 1 0-0 2, Reid Stanley 1 0-0 3, Weston Wayne 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 8-13 21
Valley
Caden Morris 2 1-3 5, Dylan Issacs 0 0-0 0, Colton Thacker 1 0-0 2, Shannon Smith 4 1-7 9, Tavion Woods 6 0-2 13, Von Brockman 8 0-2 16, Cedric Coping 5 0-0 11, Daniel Naylor 0 0-0 0, Damion Wright 0 0-0 0, Craven Austin 1 0-0 2, John Smiley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-14 58
R 7 5 7 2 — 21
V 18 18 8 14 — 58
Three-point goals: R: 1 (Stanley); V: 2 (Woods, Coping). Fouled out: None.
Also recently:
Midland Trail 40
Valley 24
On Jan. 23, the Midland Trail girls got a 21-point outburst from Raygen Parsons in handling Valley 40-24.
Also for Trail, scoring was as follows: Madison Rader, 6; Ava Campbell, 5; Rachel Pritt, 5; and Whitney Bibb, 3.
Hadassah Hamm scored 12 for Valley. Other scorers were: Raelyn Morris, 6; Hayleigh Newman, 2; Emily Toney, 2; and Riley Price, 2.
Peterstown 31
Midland Trail 27
Peterstown posted a 31-27 win over the Midland Trail girls on Jan. 20.
Raygen Parsons and Rachel Pritt scored eight each for Trail. Madison Rader added six, Ava Campbell three and Whitney Bibb two.
Peterstown scorers were: Jackson, 12; Taylor, 10; Roberts, 5; and Smith, 4.
In the junior varsity game, the Pirates won 24-19.
Midland Trail scorers were: Presley Walker, 9; Abigail Parcell, 8; and Mahala Crist, 2.
Scoring for Peterstown were: Dillon, 10; Long, 8; Broyles, 4; and Hill, 2.
Midland Trail 40
Mercer Christian 25
Rachel Pritt scored 10 points to lead the Midland Trail girls past Mercer Christian 40-25 on Jan. 19
Other Patriot scorers were: Whitney Bibb, 9; Ava Campbell, 7; Raygen Parsons, 6; Madison Rader, 4; and Jessi Mooney, 4.
Mercer Chritian scorers were: Greer, 8; Botts, 7; Shrewsberry, 6; Trump, 2; and Raban, 2.
