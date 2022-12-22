Below is a look at some recent middle school basketball results:
Valley 35
Fayetteville 8
On the opening night of a holiday tournament at Fayetteville PK-8 on Monday, the Valley Greyhound girls got a balanced effort in defeating host Fayetteville 35-8.
Raelyn Morris registered 15 points and six steals to pave the way for Valley. Riley Price supplied seven points and five steals.
Others providing offense were: Hayleigh Newman, 3; Hadassah Hamm, 3; Miranda Stover, 2; and Sakiah Hutchinson, 5.
Newman also logged a team-high eight steals.
For the Pirates, Amy Hollandsworth tallied six points and Mia Calloway two.
Midland Trail 44
Peterstown 42
The Patriots slipped by the Pirates earlier this week.
Raygen Parsons tallied 15 points and teammate Rachel Pritt chipped in 12 to highlight the offensive attack for the winners. Others in the scoring column were: Whitney Bibb, 8; Ava Campbell, 3; Madison Rader, 3; and Jessi Mooney, 3.
Roberts netted 15 to guide Peterstown. Other scorers were: Taylor, 10; Hill, 8; Broyles, 8; and Long, 2.
Sherman 37
Valley 14
On Dec. 13, the Tide pulled way from a slim 10-7 lead after one quarter en route to the home victory over the Greyhound girls.
Melene Estep scored 17 points to pace Sherman. Other point-producers were: Grace Elkins, 5; Audria Smith, 3; Makala Harless, 6; Lara Mullins, 2; and K. Browning. 4.
Raelyn Morris netted 12 and Hadassah Hamm two for Valley. Morris canned a pair of 3-point goals.
• • •
Coaches are reminded to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
Information can be sent in a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed in the drop box at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
