The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will continue its summer trout stockings this weekend and is seeking volunteers who may be interested in helping.
The local chapter, based in Charleston and named after a longtime Falls View resident, chemical engineering professor and dean at engineering at West Virginia Institute of Technology, was co-founded by Nester as the Kanawha Valley Chapter in 1972 and renamed after him following his death in 2013.
The chapter has hosted several trout stockings in Fayette County and the surrounding area this summer and plans to stock Dunloup Creek this Saturday.
“We need volunteers to stock several thousand brown trout fingerlings in Dunloup Creek,” president Roman D. Stauffer said in a release. “Bring a friend who may be interested in Trout Unlimited. This outing will provide a great opportunity to learn about the work of Trout Unlimited.”
The chapter plans to introduce several thousand brown trout fingerlings into Dunloup Creek, which flows into the New River.
Anyone interested in taking part in the event, or in learning more about the local chapter of Trout Unlimited, is invited to meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of National Park Headquarters in Glen Jean.
For more information, visit enctu.org or the chapter’s Facebook page.
