CLIFFTOP — Aaron Walker and Chelsea Smith were the individual winners in Saturday's Sticks and Stones 15k Trail Run at Babcock State Park.
Walker, of Springdale, was the top male and overall finisher with a time of one hour, 8 minutes, 38.9 seconds for the 9.3-mile race, while Smith, of Charleston, was 19th overall and the top female finisher in 1:33:13.6, according to results provided by Appalachian Timing Group.
Coming in 2-3 in the men's division were Logan Kovach (1:09:59.3) and Howard Fletcher (1:13:05.0).
Runner-up for the women was Ashley Ellison (1:33:22.8), while Rebecca Schoonover (1:33:52.1) was third.
The top 25 finishers were as follows:
1) Aaron Walker, Springdale, 1:08:38.9
2) Logan Kovach, Jane Lew, 1:09:59.3
3) Howard Fletcher, Elkview, 1:13:05.0
4) Bryon Shrewsberry, Daniels, 1:15:50.8
5) Mike Dolin, South Charleston, 1:18:06.7
6) Carlos Ciruelos, Phoenixville, Pa., 1:19:21.1
7) John Ledahawsky, Beckley, 1:19:58.2
8) Richard Young, Robson, 1:20:12.8
9) Scott Partlow, Chesapeake, Ohio, 1:20:32.2
10) Chris Lutz, Dresden, Ohio, 1:21:38.0
11) James Tincher, Fayetteville, 1:24:17.5
12) Martin Ellison, Buffalo, 1:25:03.7
13) Tyler King, Beckley, 1:27:19.5
14) Brian Comer, Charleston, 1:27:56.9
15) Rick O'Bryan, Prestonsburg, Ky., 1:28:22.0
16) David Schupbach, Follansbee, 1:29:46.5
17) James Osborne, Rainelle, 1:29:54.5
18) Joe Rife, Gallipolis, Ohio, 1:31:57.2
19) Chelsea Smith, Charleston, 1:33:13.6
20) Ashley Ellison, Buffalo, 1:33:22.8
21) Rebecca Schoonover, Elkins, 1:33:52.1
22) Jason Kuhn, Summersville, 1:34:15.5
23) Miranda Hughart, Summersville, 1:34:18.5
24) Michael Vance, Craigsville, 1:34:27.8
25) Sarah Doerner, Hurricane, 1:35:59.1
For complete results, visit https://www.aptiming.com/photos/race/900.
