CRAWLEY — The wins have been scarce, but progress has been exhibited.
On Friday, Jan. 27 at Western Greenbrier Middle School, the Pocahontas County boys basketball team eased by Meadow Bridge 48-41.
Pocahontas moved into a double-digit lead on several occasions in the first half, including 21-9 on a Wyatt Hendricks corner jumper in the second period. The Warriors carried a 27-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The lead reached 11 points on a deuce from Hendricks in transition followed by a Hendricks trey from the top of the key, the latter which made it 34-23 with 2:30 left in the third. Later, the margin stood at 10, 38-28, after Hendricks assisted on a Dillon Dunz goal in the lane.
From there, the Wildcats showed a little life. Dakota Hayes was fouled shooting a desperation 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer neared, and he made the first two freebies to leave the score at 38-30 with eight minutes left. Then, Meadow Bridge continued a mini-run at the outset of the final period. Conner Mullins buried a long 3-point goal from the left corner to trim the PC lead to five, 38-33, just as the quarter began. At the 6:40 mark, Seaton Mullins drove and fed Brycen Sawyers for two points and a 38-35 Warrior lead.
The hosts couldn't keep the spark going, however, as empty possessions followed on the next two trips down the court. Pocahontas County eventually pushed the lead back out to seven, 42-35, when Dunz grabbed an offensive rebound and whipped the ball to Hendricks, whose 3 from the right wing was on the mark.
Meadow Bridge got no closer than five points down the stretch.
"In one of those (empty possessions) we missed a layup and got a shot blocked," said Wildcat head coach Brandon Wickline. "We were in the position to take the lead; we just didn't execute."
Dunz closed the evening with 23 points for the Warriors, and Sawyers netted 12 for Meadow Bridge.
Pocahontas County head coach Scott Garber indicated after the game that his team has displayed improvement as the season has progressed. For a primary example of the development curve, look no further than the first matchup between the two squads this season — a 63-31 Meadow Bridge romp on Dec. 16.
"This is only our second win (against 12 losses at the time), so we're getting there," said Garber. "We're a work in progress."
Wickline's team hadn't played for two weeks, but he wasn't using that as an excuse.
"They just played harder than we did," he said. "We didn't box 'em out, and they made plays.
"They beat us to every rebound. They beat us to every 50-50 ball. They just played harder than we did, plain and simple."
Garber said his squad settled down and player better Friday.
"We stayed consistent on the rebounds, and I think we calmed down and kept our composure after a few turnovers that we had," he said. "And we switched up our defense a little bit, which is something that I think we've needed to do more often."
"From our first game to now, as much as these boys have improved is actually amazing," Garber continued. "If we (current team) were to play ourselves (in practice in the beginning of the season) it wouldn't even be a close ball game.
"They work so hard in practice every day, they can't help but improve. We don't have a lot of experience on our team. We have one guy that played a lot of varsity minutes last year, and the rest are somewhat new even though they may be seniors and juniors. We've had our growing pains."
Meadow Bridge (3-9) will host James Monroe on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Oak Hill High School, with the junior varsity game beginning at 5:45 p.m. The Wildcats are still being forced to play their home games on the road while their gym is being refurbished.
Pocahontas County
Matthew McQuain 0 0-2 0, Nocota Smith 0 0-1 0, Clayton Burns 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Hendricks 5 3-4 15, Dillon Dunz 10 3-4 23, Trenton Brock 2 0-0 4, Brycen Carrol 0 0-0 0, Ryan Haleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-11 48.
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 2 4-5 9, Blake Bennett 1 0-0 2, Brycen Sawyers 3 6-11 12, Conner Mullins 3 0-1 9, Kaiden Sims 0 0-0 0, Seaton Mullins 4 1-2 9. Totals: 13 11-19 41
PC 13 14 11 10 — 48
MB 5 13 11 12 — 41
Three-point goals — PC: 2 (Dunz 2); MB: 4 (Hayes, C. Mullins 3). Fouled out — None.
• • •
In other recent high school basketball games for which statistics were available:
GIRLS
Meadow Bridge 51
Sherman 37
Kierston Rozell netted a game-high 22 points on Saturday as the Wildcats topped visiting Sherman to boost their record to 13-1 on the season.
Teammate Lilyan Hayes contributed 15 points. Both Rozell and Hayes nailed a trio of 3-pointers.
Other MB scorers were: Charity Reichard, 5; Riley Roberts, 4; and Kaitlyn Cooper, 5.
Sherman scorers were: Roop, 13; Harvey, 7; Keith, 2; Rollo, 6; Mullins, 6; and Lovejoy, 3.
In the junior varsity contest, Meadow Bridge posted a 21-6 win.
Keira Hanshew led the way with 13 points, while Mackenzie Phillips scored six and Meredith Fleshman two.
Smith scored five and Barnette one for the Tide.
Meadow Bridge visits Greenbrier West at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, hoping to avenge the lone blemish in its record in 2022-23.
Meadow Bridge 50
Paden City 37
On Jan. 27, the Wildcats capped a successful road trip with the 50-37 triumph over Paden City.
Kierston Rozell tallied 12 points, Sierra Simmons 10 and Charity Reichard nine to lead the attack. Also providing offense for Meadow Bridge were: Riley Roberts, 5; Kaitlyn Cooper, 2; Abigail Cooper, 4; Lilyan Hayes, 6; and Jordan Butcher, 2.
For Paden City, McKenzie Thomas supplied a game-high 21 points. Other scorers included: Jocelyn Sawinski, 4; Lexi Mathis, 2; Kim Burch, 4; and Ashton Wade, 6.
BOYS
Woodrow Wilson 65
Oak Hill 63
The most recent entry in the Woodrow Wilson-Oak Hill boys basketball rivalry was a tight affair, with the Flying Eagles eking by the Red Devils 65-63 in overtime on Friday, Jan. 27 on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern scored 30 points, all in the second half and overtime, and Flying Eagles coach Ron Kidd collected his 400th career win in Woodrow’s victory, according to The Register-Herald.
Coby Dillon chipped in six 3-pointers and 20 points for Beckley.
Malachi Lewis poured in 31 points, including five 3-point goals, for the Red Devils. Trevor Kelley added 12 points.
The Eagles (6-7) play at Greenbrier East on Tuesday. Oak Hill (7-6) travels to Riverside on Tuesday.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 6 2-2 20, Elijah Redfern 13 2-2 30, Zyan Hawthorne 1 0-0 3, MJ Staples 0 0-1 0, Kelen Heffernan 2 0-0 6, Jaylon Walton 3 0-0 6, Ziyon Cousins 0 0-0 0, Andre Wright 0 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-5 65
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 1 3-6 5, Cole Nelson 0 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 12 2-3 31, Cole Legg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3 1-3 7, Jerimiah Jackson 4 0-3 8, Trevor Kelley 5 2-2 12. Totals: 25 8-17 63
WW 9 14 15 16 11 — 65
OH 12 14 12 16 9 — 63
Three-point field goals — WW: 11 (Dillon 6, Redfern 2, Z. Hawthorne, Heffernan 2). OH: 5 (M. Lewis 5). Fouled out — Redfern (WW).
Midland Trail 57
Sherman 41
Matthew Light pumped in 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting to guide Midland Trail to a 57-41 road conquest of Sherman on Jan. 27.
Light also logged five steals as the Patriots rebounded from a difficult setback to Nicholas County the previous night.
Also for Midland Trail (8-4), Cody Harrell supplied 12 points.
Others in the scoring column included: Justin Cooper, 2; Jaden Gladwell, 7; Landon Syner, 2; T.C. Perry, 2; and Eli Campbell, 4.
Campbell grabbed seven rebounds and Syner had six, and Gladwell registered five boards and five assists.
Midland Trail led 22-10 after the first period.
Trail visits PikeView on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
