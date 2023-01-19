QUINCY — Riverside ventured into the lane and emerged with its sixth girls high school basketball win of the campaign on Tuesday.
The Warriors dominated the first half at times against Midland Trail, taking an early 8-2 lead and eventually carrying a 32-19 cushion into the intermission en route to a 61-42 victory.
Riverside got a solid one-two inside punch from Alanna McKenzie and Riley Starsick in the opening half to set the tone for the contest. In the first two quarters, McKenzie went strong to the basket and wound up with 10 points, while Starsick was also active in the paint and finished the half with eight points.
On the evening, McKenzie collected team-best totals of 16 points and 18 rebounds, as well as logging four steals. Starsick finished with 12 points, eight boards and four steals.
Two other Warriors — Laila Campbell with 12 and Mallory Crowder with 10 — also contributed double-digit scoring.
Addison Isaacs led the Patriots with 18 points, and teammate Rumor Barnhouse scored 13.
On the night, Riverside converted 24 of 33 foul shots.
"We actually made our foul shots," said first-year Riverside head coach John Frisby. "We've struggled everywhere. It was a better foul shooting night for us. And I thought we moved pretty well on defense."
"I think everybody's figured out if they try to take Alanna away, we have trouble scoring," he added. "But we had a few people step up and score. Even that, Alanna still had a double-double. We try to go as she goes, to be honest."
The Patriots reduced the deficit to two twice, 17-15 and 19-17, midway through the second period. Catherine Maxwell's deuce left it at 17-15 with 4:13 left, then Maxwell assisted on a Jayla Barnhouse two-pointer from the corner to make it 19-17.
It was at about that time that Isaacs, the Midland Trail leader, was whistled for her third foul and left the game for the remainder of the half. Riverside went on a 13-2 surge after the Barnhouse goal and the departure of Isaacs to close out the half with a comfortable margin, 32-19. Campbell and Crowder each scored four points in a crucial stretch that saw the hosts expand their lead to 27-17. Six of those points came from the charity stripe.
The Patriots were saddled with foul trouble overall in the first half, and starters Isaacs and Brylee Stephenson were both forced to go to the bench with three fouls.
Excessive fouls — particularly at the outset — proved to be a hindrance, Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid said. "We're not deep enough ..."
"We've just got to take care of the ball," he added. "I guess we've got to just foul less, I don't know. We hadn't been fouling that much. Fouls really put us in a hole.
"I took Addie out; I probably should have just rolled with her. When she went out, it was a three-point game."
Trail also didn’t help its cause by committing 17 first-half turnovers and 24 for the game.
Riverside maintained the pressure in the second half and the Patriots never recovered.
Another key for the Warriors Tuesday was cutting down their turnovers, Frisby explained. "We're probably averaging about 28 turnovers a game." Tuesday's turnover tally was just 10.
"We did good to spread it out to where we had a cushion," he said. "Overall, it was a good game for all of them. You've got to take your positives."
"John Mark has a young team," Frisby added. "They kind of go as the Isaacs girl goes; she's a good player."
One of his team's problem areas this year has been putting opponents away after they have moved into a lead, Frisby said. "I told (his players) at halftime that they (Trail) weren't going to go away. John Mark and Darin (Minor) are good coaches."
For the Patriots, it has been a season of swings so far. They won their first six games and have since lost six in a row to fall to 6-6. The most recent outing prior to Riverside was a 39-29 setback to Shady Spring on Jan. 12.
"Turnovers, can't make a shot," Kincaid said. "We've lost probably a little bit of confidence. It's a combination."
He praised the play of McKenzie against his girls. "That 34 (McKenzie) was pretty good. We weren't fundamental. We didn't compete against her. We didn't put a body on her. ... She had her way with us."
The win lifted the Warriors into a 6-8 record with a tough slate of games looming. RHS hosts George Washington Thursday at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Class AAAA No. 1 Spring Valley visits Quincy. Games follow on Friday, Jan. 27 at Capital, then at Huntington on Feb. 2. "We get to play three of the top teams in quad-A in the next two weeks," Frisby said.
Discussing the season, "We've given away some games that we should have won, and had we won those games it would have better set us up to be able to fend off some of the (potential losses against high-caliber teams down the stretch). Playing in the MSAC is really a tough schedule, whatever sport it is."
The Warriors are seeking the girls program's first-ever winning season. There have been two .500 seasons. "There's a lot of positives," Frisby said.
Midland Trail, which previously lost 39-29 to Shady Spring on Jan. 12, plays at Nicholas County on Jan. 18 and home versus Mercer Christian Academy on Jan. 19.
In the JV game Tuesday, Riverside logged a 38-25 triumph.
Laila Campbell scored 13 and Josie Cooper 10 for the Warriors. Others in the scoring column were: Zoey Hall, 4; Sophie Bare, 2; Riley Starsick, 2; Phoebe Hamm, 2; Katie Littleton, 2; and Kiauna Banks, 3.
Midland Trail scoring was led by Jayla Barnhouse with 11 points. Other point-producers included: Ava Dickerson, 6; Jodie Ward, 2, Catherine Maxwell, 4; and Saelyr Wilson, 2.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Midland Trail
Addison Isaacs 4 7-9 18, Rumor Barnhouse 5 3-7 13, Jayla Barnhouse 1 0-0 2, Brylee Stephenson 0 0-2 0, Mia Nuckols 0 1-4 1, Ava Dickerson 1 0-2 2, Nevaeh Hall 1 0-1 2, Catherine Maxwell 1 0-0 2, Jodie Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-25 42
Riverside
Sophie Bare 1 2-2 4, Laila Campbell 4 4-6 12, Sydasia Williams 2 0-0 5, Phoebe Hamm 0 0-0 0, Riley Starsick 4 4-6 12, Alanna McKenzie 4 8-13 16, Mallory Crowder 2 6-6 10, Josie Cooper 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 24-33 61
MT 7 12 6 17 — 42
R 13 19 13 16 — 61
Three-point goals: MT: 3 (Isaacs 3); R: 1 (Williams). Fouled out: McKenzie (R)
