The Oak Hill High School wrestling team traveled to the Fairmont Senior Field House in Fairmont recently to participate in the Winners Choice Tournament.
"This is a tournament that we use as a measuring stick for the remainder of the year," said Oak Hill head coach Dave Vincent. "This is our first bracketed tournament of the year. We will typically do dual matches or duals tournaments through the first week of January.
"The competition at this tournament is solid. We go here looking for matchups we may see again late February in Huntington."
Waynesburg, Pa. won the 32-team tourney with 295.5 points. Oak Hill finished 25th with 51 team points.
"Our kids wrestled well for the weekend," said Vincent. "Willie Spearen, Isaac Mitchell and Jordan Pollastrini went 1-2 for the weekend. Eli Sedlock missed placing by two matches, going 2-2. He was in some scenarios that he learned from; I expect him to only improve in the weeks to come."
"Lucas Goff had a good tournament by going 3-2, placing seventh (at 195)," Vincent continued. "Lucas wrestled smart this weekend. He took advantage of opportunities that were put in front of him. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes this year.
"Ashby West was our standout for the weekend. In years past at this tournament, West had placed fifth as a freshman at 106 pounds, third as a sophomore at 113 pounds, and third as a junior at 120 pounds. He was the 2020 Winners Choice champion at 120 pounds with a victory (over) Parkersburg High's Garrett Donahue. Donahue will not be a competitor (of West's) at the state tournament, but he definitely gives us an idea as to the competition that we will see in late February.
"Ashby really wanted this matchup this weekend. His last meeting with Donahue was three years ago, where Ashby lost an overtime match."
West had wins over Sam Stotler from Spring Mills (AAA), Carter Hamilton from North Marion (AA), Joseph Blake from Lewis County (AA) in the quarterfinals and Braxton Smith from Nitro (AA) in the semifinals before competing against Donahue (AAA) in the finals.
Oak Hill will host a home meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. It will be a tri-match in conjunction with Oak Hill Middle School, during which seniors and eighth graders will be honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.