Preliminary data collected from the electronic game checking system indicates that deer hunters in West Virginia harvested 36,796 antlered deer during the two-week buck firearms season, which ran from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7.
The 2019 harvest was 17 percent below that of the 2018 harvest. The top 10 counties for buck harvest were: Greenbrier (1,511), Preston (1,407), Randolph (1,382), Ritchie (1,244), Hampshire (1,239), Braxton (1,152), Upshur (1,146), Hardy (1,020), Monroe (1,000), and Pendleton (990).
“The harvest during the 2019 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be similar to that of last year; however, the southwestern region of the state had heavy oak mast conditions, which appears to have significantly decreased the harvest in that region,” noted Gary Foster, assistant chief of Game Management. “This year’s buck season also opened later and further from the peak of “rut,” which may have contributed to the reduced harvest.”
Deer hunters have several days of opportunity left this year, including the remainder of the archery and crossbow seasons, which run through Dec. 31. Muzzleloader deer season opened Dec. 16 and will remain open through Dec. 22. The Youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS deer season for antlerless deer will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season. This will be followed by the reopening of Class N/NN antlerless deer season on Dec. 28-31 in specified counties or portions of counties.
In addition, the primitive weapons “Mountaineer Heritage Season” will be open from Jan. 9-12, 2020.
Refer to the 2019-20 hunting and trapping regulations summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov for more details, as well as county and area listings.
