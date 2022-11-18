Hunters and their families are not the only West Virginians who benefit from the state’s nutritious wild game. The WVDNR-sponsored Hunters Helping the Hungry Program processes deer for families and individuals in need. Since 1992, when the program began, 28,145 deer and 1,070,504 pounds of venison have been donated. In 2021, there were 579 deer donated to the program, which provided 23,807 pounds of venison to those in need.