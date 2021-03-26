Below is a look at some recent high school basketball games:
BOYS
Meadow Bridge 51
Summers County 43
Logan Hatfield pumped in 25 points on Tuesday, March 23 to pace the Meadow Bridge Wildcats to a 51-43 home win over Summers County.
Hatfield also pulled down nine rebounds and snagged four steals for the 'Cats.
Jaden Gladwell and Hunter Claypool scored eight each for Meadow Bridge, and Claypool gathered five rebounds.
Levi Jones scored 21 and Hunter Thomas 10 for Summers (1-7).
The Wildcats (3-2), who played five games in seven days to open their season, will travel to Greenbrier West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Summers County (1-7)
Sam Whittaker 6, Levi Jones 21, Brandon Isaac 5, Eric Erenberg 1, Hunter Thomas 10.
Meadow Bridge (3-2)
Hunter Claypool 4-8 0-0 8, Logan Hatfield 10-20 5-9 25, Caidan Connor 1-6 0-0 2, Conner Mullins 2-6 1-2 5, Kyle Hinken 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Gladwell 3-6 0-0 8, Rian Cooper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 6-11 51
SC 11 9 12 11 — 43
MB 6 16 16 13 — 51
3-point goals — SC: 8 (Whittaker 2, Jones 5, Isaac); MB: 3 (Hinken, Gladwell 2). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 55
Summers County 48
The Meadow Bridge boys hit the road Monday and evened their record at 2-2 with a 55-48 victory over Summers County.
Logan Hatfield scored 15 points to guide Meadow Bridge. Caidan Connor chipped in 11, Hunter Claypool 10 and Jaden Gladwell eight for the Wildcats.
Hunter Thomas led Summers (1-6) with 13 points.
Meadow Bridge (2-2)
Hunter Claypool 10, Logan Hatfield 15, Caidan Connor 11, Rian Cooper 3, Conner Mullins 3, Kyle Hinken 6, Jaden Gladwell 8.
Summers County (1-6)
Logan Fox 5, Levi Jones 8, Brandon Isaac 9, Ethan Erenberg 6, Hunter Thomas 13, Sam Whittaker 7.
MB 13 11 18 14 — 56
SC 12 9 12 15 — 48
3-point goals — MB: 4 (Hatfield, Cooper, Hinken); SC: 4 (Fox, Isaac, Whittaker). Fouled out — none.
James Monroe 73
Meadow Bridge 35
The Mavericks cruised by the Wildcats, 73-35, on Saturday, March 20 at Lindside.
Logan Hatfield and Rian Cooper scored 11 points apiece to lead Meadow Bridge (1-2). Cooper buried a trio of 3-point goals.
Others in the scoring column were: Jacob Cooper, 4; Caidan Connor, 4; Jaden Gladwell, 3; and Kyle Hinken, 2.
Connor grabbed six rebounds and Hatfield cleared five boards. Gladwell assisted on three goals, and Conner Mullins logged four steals.
The 'Cats committed 30 turnovers on the evening.
A 29-8 second-quarter advantage helped James Monroe take control.
Meadow Bridge 52
Midland Trail 43
Paced by 16 points apiece from seniors Hunter Claypool and Logan Hatfield, Meadow Bridge (1-1) assumed control early and cruised past Fayette County rival Midland Trail, 52-43, on Friday, March 19.
Aidan Lesher led Midland Trail (3-3) with a game-high 21 points. Lesher had five steals and Indy Eades three.
Caidan Connor yanked down 11 rebounds for Meadow Bridge, and Hatfield cleared eight caroms. Claypool assisted on six goals and Rian Cooper on three.
Meadow Bridge shot 65.6 percent (21-of-32) from the field on the night, as Hatfield sank all eight of his field goal tries.
The MTHS boys team is currently in quarantine due to Covid-19, head coach Curtis Miller said on social media on Thursday.
Several upcoming games have been canceled due to the limited time remaining in the regular season, Miller said in the social media post. The Patriots are tentatively set to return to action on April 9 at Nicholas County.
Midland Trail (3-3)
Brendan Zackoski 1-3 1-2 3, Aidan Lesher 10-17 1-4 21, Aden Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, John Paul Morrison 2-9 1-2 5, Indy Eades 1-14 4-9 6, Matthew Light 1-6 0-0 2, Bo Persinger 2-8 0-0 6, T.C. Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Sizemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 7-17 43
Meadow Bridge (1-1)
Hunter Claypool 7-10 1-3 16, Logan Hatfield 8-8 0-2 16, Caidan Connor 1-3 0-4 2, Rian Cooper 2-3 2-2 7, Conner Mullins 1-2 4-4 6, Kyle Hinken 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Gladwell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-32 7-15 52
MT 9 10 8 16 — 43
MB 20 9 13 10 — 52
3-point goals: MT: 2 (Persinger), MB: 3 (Claypool, Cooper, Hinken). Fouled out: none
Richwood 61
Meadow Bridge 60
Richwood overcame a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to beat host Meadow Bridge, 61-60, in overtime on Wednesday, March 17.
Cooper Donahue led the way for the Lumberjacks with 17 points, while Caleb Jantuah and Cam Lawrence netted 14 each.
Conner Mullins led Meadow Bridge in its season debut with 21 points, which included five 3-point goals. Rian Cooper, Logan Hatfield and Hunter Claypool bucketed eight apiece for the Wildcats.
Caidan Connor had seven rebounds and three steals, and Claypool logged three thefts.
Richwood (2-3)
Braden Spencer 8, Cam Lawrence 14, Caleb Jantuah 14, Cooper Donahue 17, Josh Landreth 8
Meadow Bridge (0-1)
Hunter Claypool 4-12 0-1 8, Logan Hatfield 3-12 1-3 8, Caidan Connor 3-3 0-1 6, Rian Cooper 3-8 0-0 8, Conner Mullins 6-11 4-6 21, Kyle Hinken 1-5 0-0 3, Jaden Gladwell 2-4 1-2 6, Collin Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 6-13 60
R: 14 16 12 15 4 — 61
MB: 10 21 17 9 3 — 60
3-point goals — Richwood: 2 (Spencer, Donahue); MB: 10 (Hatfield, Cooper 2, Mullins 5, Hinken, Gladwell). Fouled out — R: Lawrence; MB: Claypool, Hatfield
GIRLS
Midland Trail 63
Greater Beckley Christian 31
Emily Dickerson tallied 18 points to lead unbeaten Midland Trail to a 63-31 win over visiting Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday.
Meghan Gill contributed nine points and Jolee Stephenson eight for Trail.
Cara Smith scored 11 to lead the Crusaders, who will play at River View on Monday.
The Patriots (6-0) will visit Herbert Hoover on Friday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 9, Allie Smith 6, Jessica Arrington 3, Cara Smith 11, Emerson Young 2.
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 18, Jolee Stephenson 8, Meghan Gill 9, Mia Nuckols 7, Brylee Stephenson 6, Rosie Moore 2, Alexis Dozier 3.
GBC 10 6 4 11 — 31
MT 15 12 14 12 — 63
3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Moss, Smith 2). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 67
Oak Hill 28
Brooke Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds in Greenbrier East's 67-28 victory over Oak Hill on March 23.
Allie Dunford collected 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Spartans (7-3). Layla Pence scored 13 points.
Samiah Lynch provided 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Devils (0-3), who will visit Bluefield on Friday.
East will host George Washington on Friday.
Oak Hill (0-3)
Eden Gilkey 2, Kalila Hames 3, Samiah Lynch 21, Krista Shrewsberry 2.
Greenbrier East (7-3)
Allie Dunford 10, Cadence Stewart 7, Brookelyn Morgan 2, Brooke Davis 18, Layla Pence 13, Aubrey Glover 6, Marley Patterson 3, Kenna Sheppard 8.
OH 6 13 4 5 — 28
GE 12 22 16 17 — 67
3-point goals — OH: 3 (Hames, Lynch 2); GE: 7 (Davis 2, Glover 2, Patterson, Sheppard 2). Fouled out — none.
Richwood 49
Meadow Bridge 21
Trinity Amick scored 23 points to lead visiting Richwood to a 49-21 victory over Meadow Bridge on Saturday.
Kiara Smith added 11 for the Lumberjacks.
Amber Stickler scored a team-high 11 points for the Wildcats (1-3), and Charity Reichard tossed in eight.
Meadow Bridge, which went on to beat Liberty, 60-18, will entertain Greenbrier West at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Richwood
Kiara Smith 11, Caylee Brown 2, Mikhaela McKinney 2, Hanna Lipps 8, Trinity Amick 23, Cloey Cox 3.
Meadow Bridge (1-3)
Jenna Gladwell 0, Charity Reichard 8, Alexis Cooper 0, Amber Stickler 11, Abigail Cooper 2.
R 8 13 15 13 — 49
MB 4 5 5 7 — 21
3-point goals — R: 1 (Lipps); MB: 0. Fouled out: R: McKinney; MB: A. Cooper.
Midland Trail 56
Greater Beckley Christian 21
Midland Trail led 39-12 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 56-21 win over Greater Beckley Christian on March 19.
Emily Dickerson led the Patriots (5-0) with 13 points. Mia Nuckols added 11, Jolee Stephenson 10 and Meghan Gill eight.
Emerson Young and Emma Moss scored six apiece for Greater Beckley Christian.
Midland Trail, which had a Saturday game with Van postponed, is scheduled to play at Herbert Hoover at 7 p.m. on March 26.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 6, Allie Smith 4, Cara Smith 5, Emerson Young 6.
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 13, Jolee Stephenson 10, Meghan Gill 8, Makenzie Kessler 7, Mia Nuckols 11, Emma Brumfield 2, Catherine Maxwell 2, Rosie Moore 3.
GBC 6 6 4 5 — 21
MT 12 23 11 10 — 56
3-point goals — GBC: 0; MT: 5 (Gill 2, Kessler, Nuckols, Moore). Fouled out — none.
Greater Beckley Christian 61
Meadow Bridge 36
Allie Smith collected a game-high 24 points as Greater Beckley Christian defeated host Meadow Bridge, 61-36, on Thursday.
Emma Moss added 19 for the Crusaders.
Freshmen Charity Reichard (17 points) and Amber Stickler (12) led Meadow Bridge (1-2).
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 19, Courtney Green 5, Allie Smith 24, Jessica Arrington 5, Tara Smith 2, Emerson Young 4, Ana Skaggs 2.
Meadow Bridge (1-2)
Jenna Gladwell 5, Charity Reichard 17, Alexis Cooper 2, Amber Stickler 12.
GBC 14 15 19 13 — 61
MB 2 15 4 15 — 36
3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Smith 3); MB: 3 (Reichard 2, Stickler). Fouled out — none.
