Meadow Bridge's quarterback Dustin Adkins (18) passes to Hunter Claypool (10) during their football game against Greenbrier West in Charmco in October.

 Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald

Meadow Bridge High will have two new football opponents in the 2020 season, according to coach Dwayne Reichard.

Richwood will replace Clay-Battelle on the slate, and Sherman replaces Calhoun County.

The Wildcats, who finished 6-4 a year ago, will kick off the 2020 campaign at Van on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The 2020 Meadow Bridge schedule is as follows:

Date — Opponent, Site, Time

Aug. 28 — Van, A, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Richwood, H, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Midland Trail, H, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Open

Sept. 25 — East Hardy, A, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 — Greenbrier West, H, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 — Webster County, A, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Summers County, H, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 — Montcalm, H, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 — Sherman, A, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 — Gilmer County, A, 7 p.m.

