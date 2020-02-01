Meadow Bridge High will have two new football opponents in the 2020 season, according to coach Dwayne Reichard.
Richwood will replace Clay-Battelle on the slate, and Sherman replaces Calhoun County.
The Wildcats, who finished 6-4 a year ago, will kick off the 2020 campaign at Van on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The 2020 Meadow Bridge schedule is as follows:
Date — Opponent, Site, Time
Aug. 28 — Van, A, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 — Richwood, H, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Midland Trail, H, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Open
Sept. 25 — East Hardy, A, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Greenbrier West, H, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Webster County, A, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 — Summers County, H, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Montcalm, H, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 — Sherman, A, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 — Gilmer County, A, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.